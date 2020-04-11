silver lake which way.jpg

Silver Lake --  Walkers and runners who loop around the Silver Lake reservoirs will have to travel in a one-way direction starting today to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pedestrians will have to travel counterclockwise -- meaning north on Silver Lake Boulevard and south on West Silver Lake Drive -- on the path that circles the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs.

Why counterclockwise? Why not clockwise? 

Officials didn't explain.

But now we are asking our readers to find out what direction they prefer. Select your choice below and feel free to explain your preference in the comments section. 

Which way, Silver Lake?

Let us know what's the best way to get around the reservoirs.

You voted:
CD13 Path Guidance2.png

Tags

Load comments