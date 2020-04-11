Silver Lake -- Walkers and runners who loop around the Silver Lake reservoirs will have to travel in a one-way direction starting today to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
Pedestrians will have to travel counterclockwise -- meaning north on Silver Lake Boulevard and south on West Silver Lake Drive -- on the path that circles the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs.
Why counterclockwise? Why not clockwise?
Officials didn't explain.
But now we are asking our readers to find out what direction they prefer. Select your choice below and feel free to explain your preference in the comments section.
Which way, Silver Lake?
Let us know what's the best way to get around the reservoirs.
It might have something to do with Tesla being a one-way street, east to west (counter clockwise).
