LADWP crews are working this morning to restore power to about 3,000 customers in Silver Lake and many more across the city in the wake of last night's windstorm.

The vast majority of the utility's customers did not experience any outages, but at one point about 42,000 were without power last night, said LADWP spokesman Jason Stinnett. That number has been reduced to about 32,000 as of this morning but Stinnett says repairs are expected to take longer than usual given the large number of outages.

In some cases, the agency say some customers might have to wait 24 hours or more before service is restored.

In Silver Lake, Charles C. Renn of The Hive said this morning that his salon has been without electrical service since about 6:30 pm. on Tuesday A LADWP customer service rep said power is expected to be restored by 1:30 pm today.

At one point last night, power was expected to be restored in Silver Lake by about 9 pm. In addition to Silver Lake, another 2,450 customers in Los Feliz and 900 in Elysian Valley were impacted by outages last night.

Stinnett advises following the LADWP on Twitter for the latest info.