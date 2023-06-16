map of 500 north park row drive

Google Maps

Solano Canyon -- A small fire consumed about two acres of brush in the Elysian Park area this evening, but crews on the ground and from the air quickly halted the advance of the flames, and no injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of North Park Row Drive around 5:55 p.m., with the blaze burning adjacent to the Arroyo Seco (110) Freeway, according to Nicholas Prange with the LAFD.

Brush Fire Reported @CitizenApp

N Broadway & Solano Ave 6:26:27 PM PDT

212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments