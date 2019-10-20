Solano Canyon -- The L.A. Fire Department knocked down a small brush fire that broke out this afternoon on the eastern edge of Elysian Park.
Units on the ground and a water-dropping helicopter converged on the Radio Hill area south of Solano Avenue shortly after 2 pm.
Light smoked filled the eastern end of Solano Canyon and flames were visible from North Broadway Street.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze within about 30 minutes, said LAFD. No structures were threatened and there were no injuries.
Radio Hill, which is topped by a telecommunications transmission tower, has been the site of numerous small grass and brush fires over the years.
It's an area where homeless encampments are frequently set up.
The cause of today's blaze has not been determined.
