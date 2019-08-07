Solano Canyon -- A fire scorched about a half acre of brush near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) Tuesday night before it was extinguished, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The fire, which was reported shortly after before 8 pm, burned uphill near 550 N Park Row Drive, said LAFD.
A game was underway at nearby Dodger Stadium as firefighters worked to contain the blaze before extinguishing the fire in under 21 minutes. Efforts to make sure there were no remaining “hot-spots” were made by the LAFD.
No injuries were reported. The cause remains unknown.
hill by @Dodgers stadium is on fire!!??!!?? pic.twitter.com/JLlyH28ZRJ— Echo Vessel (@echovessel) August 7, 2019
