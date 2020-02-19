Solano Canyon -- Four girls were transported to a hospital in fair condition this morning after their school bus was involved in a solo-vehicle crash near Elysian Park, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The crash took place at approximately 7:30 am near Solano Avenue and the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway).

The crash involving a power pole downed electrical wires but the children were taken off the bus and away from the hazard, said the LAFD. Electrical service has been knocked out in the area, including at nearby Solano Avenue Elementary School, which is running on backup power, said Nick Flores, a spokesman for the L.A. School Police.

Flores said he did not have information on what school the students were from or where they were going.

The bus driver reported a brake failure but that still has to be confirmed, Flores said.

At least nine children were evaluated by paramedics, with four girls approximately 12 years of age were taken to a hospital.

L.A. school police said the Solano Avenue freeway offramp has been closed.