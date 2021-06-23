Arroyo Seco Parkway Tunnel painted white

The tunnel portals were covered with a white primer before paint was applied.

Solano Canyon -- If you frequently drive through the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) tunnels in Elysian Park you may have noticed some recent changes. Most notably, the Art-Deco style portals or openings to the four tunnels have been painted in white and other shades.

What's going on?

The tunnels are undergoing a $6 million renovation to improve safety and make the nearly 90-year-old tunnels easier to maintain, said Cal Trans spokesman James Medina.

Those improvements include restoring the frequently tagged portals. The are being powered washed to remove flaking paint and then being coated with a primer (the bright white painted pictured) and then painted to resemble the original finish and, finally, covered with anti-graffiti coatings.

City Seal on Arroyo Seco Parkway tunnel

The tunnel entrances are topped by a depiction of the city seal.

The semi-circular portals are framed by "wings" and topped by depictions of the city seal of Los Angeles.

While we may think of them as freeway tunnels, these structures were built over several years in the early 1930s to extend Figueroa Street. More than a decade later, they became part of the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway. 

The tunnels have their own Wikipedia page and also a write up on KCET.

Work on the portals should be completed by July, but more extensive work, including new guard rails and barrier walls, pullout areas and lighting are expected to be completed by fall of 2022.

Just north of the tunnels, rust and old paint is being removed from the massive steel beams of the bridges that carry traffic over the L.A. River, according to Caltrans. That rehab is scheduled to be finished this fall.

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

