Solano Canyon -- There are maybe six or seven houses along Park Row Drive between the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) and the entrance to Elysian Park. So on a typical Monday night - particularly in the midst of pandemic restrictions - it should be pretty quiet here.

But every parking space on both sides of the street is taken, with more cars pulling up. And somewhere in the nearby brush area, people are off drinking and partying, according to City Councilman Gil Cedillo’s office.

Cedillo is proposing to make Park Row Drive into resident-permit parking only - and not just that one section by the park entrance, but also the winding, empty stretch of road leading all the way back to Casanova Street.

“LA City Park Rangers and the LAPD reported increased illegal activity in the nearby brush area where a majority of violators detained for lewd conduct park their personal vehicles on the aforementioned blocks indicated below leading to congestion and depletion of available parking spaces,” Cedillo’s proposal states.

For Park Rangers, the proposal also addresses safety concerns, since all these cars block access, according to Rose Watson from the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks.

Elysian Park has also had a longtime reputation as a gay cruising spot that has attracted the attention of the police vice unit in response to reports of lewd activity.