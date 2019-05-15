SOLANO CANYON -- A brush fire scorched about one-acre of Elysian Park near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) this afternoon before it was knocked down by ground crews and water-dropping helicopters.
The fire began at about 4:30 pm near Radio Hill, a section of the park just east of the freeway lanes near Chinatown, said the L.A. Fire Department. It appeared that authorities closed all but one of the northbound lanes near a tunnel entrance during the fire, according to KNX.
There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
#110Fwy NB at the Tunnels in #ElysianPark. Only the Left Lane Open. Brush Fire. Heavy out of South LA @KNX1070 @FondoKNXTraffic pic.twitter.com/SV1W7v6s7a— scott burt (@scottburtknx) May 15, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.