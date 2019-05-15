SOLANO CANYON -- A brush fire scorched about one-acre of Elysian Park near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) this afternoon before it was knocked down by ground crews and water-dropping helicopters.

The fire began at about 4:30 pm near Radio Hill, a section of the park just east of the freeway lanes near Chinatown, said the L.A. Fire Department. It appeared that authorities closed all but one of the northbound lanes near a tunnel entrance during the fire, according to KNX.

There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not been determined.