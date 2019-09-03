Solano Canyon -- Some of the picnic tables outside an Elysian Park recreation center were off limits to the public over the busy Labor Day holiday after a large tree fell outside the center.
There were no reports of injuries but resident Roger Herman, who provided photos, said officials had been told that the eucalyptus trees next to the Elysian Park Adaptive Recreation Center on Academy Road needed trimming.
Herman said it appears the tree fell either Friday night or Saturday morning.
It's not known what caused the tree to collapse. But Elysian Park is filled with hundreds of dead and weakened trees in the wake of drought and disease.
A survey of tree conditions and the development of a reforestation plan for the park were among $12.5 million worth of park improvements that were approved earlier this year.
