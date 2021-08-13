Academy Road near Bouett Street

Solano Canyon - Two suspects were taken into custody following a shooting near Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of "shots fired" in the 800 block of Academy Road, near Bouett Street, about 4:55 p.m. today, according to the department's Officer Tony Im.

Arriving officers made contact with the two suspects and took them into custody without incident. It was unclear if any weapons were recovered.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported one gunshot victim to a hospital in unknown condition, said the LAFD's Margaret Stewart. The victim was not immediately identified.

LAPD detectives were investigating the shooting.

