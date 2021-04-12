Victor Heights -- The Los Angeles Police Department said it is seeking the public's help to locate three men suspected of posing as construction workers to carry out residential burglaries in the Victor Heights neighborhood adjacent to Echo Park.

The suspects knocked on the door of a residence near the 1000 block of Marview Avenue on April 1 and told a victim they were construction workers working in the area and needed access to the residence to check the water pressure, police said.

The victim allowed the suspects into the residence, who then directed the victim to wait in the backyard.

One suspect entered the victim's bedroom, broke open a safe and removed property.

A day earlier, the same three suspects knocked on the door of a residence a few blocks away in the 900 block of Figueroa Terrace at about 6:25 p.m., police said.

Only two children were home and the suspects told them they were construction workers who required access to the residence because they had damaged a pipe next door and needed to check for damage.

The suspects told the children the pipe could burst and they should go into the residence's garage to protect themselves, police said. While the children were in the garage, the suspects entered a bedroom and removed property.

The suspects were seen in a white 2021 Toyota Camry with the license plate 8UHE680.

Anyone with information related to these burglaries can contact LAPD Central Burglary Detective Campos at 213-996-1856 or 213-996-1862. Calls made during non-business hours can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.