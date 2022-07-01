“We see this project as a community hub,” said Riley. “Its porous design is meant to promote connectivity for pedestrians along Sunset and in the adjacent residential neighborhoods."
Construction of the 1111 Sunset project is expected to finish in 2028, said Caroline Riley, speaking on behalf of the developers, Palisades Capital Partners.
Though plans are not finalized, the project would include:
• Nearly a million square feet of space spread over three towers, ranging from 17 to 49 stories, and numerous low-rise buildings.
• At least 737 residences, 76 of which would be reserved for low-income tenants. The residences would be spread over numerous low-rise buildings and a 31-and 49-story tower.
• A 180-room hotel, maybe. If the 17-story hotel is scrapped, the developers could boost the number of residential units to 827, Riley said.
• 48,000 square feet of office space and 95,000 square feet of retail and commercial space oriented to Sunset Boulevard.
The cost has not been officially released, but it has been previously estimated at $1 billion.
The site once served as the Metropolitan Water District Headquarters from 1963 to 1997, according to an unsuccessful historic landmark application It was then sold to a Korean church before the property went into bankruptcy in 2014.
Whenever projects of this scale are proposed, I would love it if the City required that the developer determine the proposed rents for each unit, the types of businesses they are hoping to entice, as well as the approximate wages of anyone who will be working at the site, from maintenance workers, to hotel employees, to office workers and executives. Then let them adjust the mix of their residential units in terms of size and price point, so the folks that work there can actually live there.
