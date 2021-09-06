Victor Heights -- A man in his late 50s was found beaten to death last Friday along the 900 block of Centennial Street in an area between Echo Park and Chinatown.

Police said they arrived at the scene just before 9 pm in response to a 911 report of battery. Officers found the victim - an Asian male - lying on the sidewalk, suffering from possible blunt-force trauma.

The victim was taken by the fire department to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The LAPD said the victim was not homeless, and that the incident was not gang-related.

A police spokesperson said a suspect was not seen.