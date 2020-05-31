A countywide curfew was issued today in Los Angeles from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, as new violence broke out in Santa Monica following a demonstration against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

National Guard troops arrived earlier today to help restore order after a weekend of sometimes violent protests and looting in the city. Some units appeared to be preparing to mobilize in the late afternoon, but as of 5 p.m. no guard units appeared to be deployed

Exceptions to the curfew are made for first responders, people going to and from work, and anyone seeking or giving emergency care. All others risk arrest if they are on the streets during the curfew.

Looting spreads to Santa Monica

A few hundred people started marching down Ocean Boulevard around noon, many holding signs protesting the killing of Floyd. That march was peaceful, but a short time later looting was reported at stores in the popular Santa Monica Place shopping center, and news footage showed many people running out of stores that had been broken into.

The city's police department urged the public to avoid the downtown area, and Los Angeles Police Department units were assisting Santa Monica police.

The Santa Monica (10) Freeway was shut down near its western edge around 2 p-m, backing up traffic all the way to the 405 Freeway.

As Santa Monica's 4 p.m. curfew deadline passed, looting was still going on in and around the Third Street Promenade, while police were trying to disperse a separate, peaceful group of demonstrators who were assembled nearby.

Meanwhile, in Downtown L.A., a crowd gathered at Pershing Square downtown, not far from where National Guard units were staging at the Convention Center. At least one person could be seen throwing a projectile at an LAPD cruiser, and L.A. Metro shut down train service at the Pershing Square station.

National Guard Arrives

At least two dozen National Guard 129th Rescue Wing HC-130J vehicles passed in front of Los Angeles City Hall shortly before 5 a.m. and are expected to be part of the city's response to any further unrest that develops as demonstrations continue.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he hopes the deployment will be a "very short visit," but there is no fixed timeline.

Roughly 1,000 guard personnel were deployed after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday for all of Los Angeles County.

State of Emergency Declared

In a statement accompanying his emergency declaration statement, Newsom warned against outsiders who might come to California to exploit its "pain to sow chaos and destruction," and urged a renewed focus on the systemic issues at the core of the disturbances.

"Our state and nation must build from this moment united and more resolved than ever to address racism and its root causes," he said.

Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that she has proclaimed a state of emergency as well, which will facilitate interagency response coordination and mutual aid, accelerate the procurement of vital supplies, and enable future state and federal reimbursement of costs incurred by the county.

"This emergency comes as we are in the midst of battling another emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This taxes our resources, but not our resolve," Barger said. "We will do everything in our power to keep our communities safe and protect lives and property. I continue to call on our residents to maintain calm and seek solutions productively, not destructively."

Mass Arrests

The Los Angeles Police Department said 398 arrests were made Saturday related to the protests. The potential charges include burglary, looting, vandalism, failure to disperse, being a felon in possession of a gun, and numerous curfew violations.

Police Chief Michel Moore said five LAPD officers were injured and two were hospitalized, including one officer who suffered a fractured skull.

Garcetti said a small number of COVID-19 testing sites may not open Monday because workers do not feel safe reporting to those locations, but the city's largest site at Dodger Stadium will remain open.

COVID-19 Threat

He also appealed for demonstrators to remember that the coronavirus pandemic still presents a serious threat.

"The folks that are out there on these streets should not be a victim of this virus because we're not practicing social distancing," he said.

Garcetti and Moore praised the restraint of the city's police force, although Moore acknowledged he saw a few instances of improper techniques as police tried to control the sometimes unruly crowds. Moore said he has been handing out his business card to demonstrators who complained about police conduct over the weekend. The chief said the department will take complaints from anyone who has an accusation of excessive force or unlawful arrests by the LAPD.

Violence Nationwide

Demonstrations have been held throughout the nation, and in several other parts of the world, since video of Floyd being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis Police Department officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on the 46-year-old man's neck for more than eight minutes while three other officers looked on.

Video footage of the arrest, in which Floyd is heard saying "I can't breathe," spread widely online, and all four officers were fired.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.

A handful of candlelight vigils and other actions in memory of Floyd were planned today, including a 3 p.m. protest at Long Beach Police Headquarters and vigils in Compton at 6:30 p.m and Pasadena at 7 p.m.

This story has been updated with news of looting in Santa Monica and the new curfew hours