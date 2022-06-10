Eastside Elections Logo 600

Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez overtook incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell  by about 40 votes in the race to represent Council District 13, according to today's primary election update.

Meanwhile, Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member and trans candidate Maebe A Girl gained ground in the latest figures. Girl rose to second place behind Congressman Adam Schiff, who maintains a commanding lead.

The results were part of the update of L.A. County results from Tuesday's statewide primary, adding more than 169,000 ballots to the overall total counted. But far more votes still need to be tabulated.

On Wednesday, the day after the election, Los Angeles County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan estimated that 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots still needed to be tallied, along with other ballots.

The update released Friday incorporated 169,338 of those ballots -- 168,566 vote-by-mail ballots and 772 in-person votes, according to Logan's office.

The registrar's office will continue to accept ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received by Tuesday.

Here is what's going in Eastside races based on today's update:

Council District 1: There was not much change in this contest, where incumbent Gil Cedillo still appears to have avoided a runoff with activist Eunisses Hernandez. Less than 1,000 votes separate the two candidates. However, Cedillo, according to the updated results, still has more than 50% of the votes.

Council District 13: O'Farrell was already headed to a November runoff against Soto-Martinez since neither won more than 50% of the vote.  O'Farrell's slim lead based on early results evaporated in the latest tally. Still, it remains to be seen if Soto-Martinez will continue to gain ground in future updates.

District 2 School Board: Rocio Rivas, a policy advisor to school board member Jackie Goldberg, widened her lead slightly over education advocate Maria Brenes. Both appear to be headed to a runoff.  

30th Congressional District: Schiff's first-place lead grew even larger, and the updated results show him with more than 61%. In the battle for second, Girl picked up more than 2,000 votes in the update, which moved her ahead of Republican Ronda Kennedy.  If Girl remains in second place in the final results, she and Schiff will face off in the November 7 general election.

Council District 1 results June 10 update

Council District 1 includes all or part of Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other communities.  

Screenshot_20220610-161646_Chrome.jpg

Council District 13 includes all or part of Atwater Village, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake and other communities.

School Board June 10 results

District 2 includes all or part of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon and other communities. The current school board member, Monica Garcia, is termed out of office. 

30th Congressional District June 10 update

News That Hits Home

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

