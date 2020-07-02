Mayor Eric Garcetti today announced a program at 18 Los Angeles Public Library branches for people to pick up and drop off materials curbside to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The 73 branches of the LAPL are currently closed to the public due to the pandemic.

"Our libraries are anchors of academic achievement and lifelong learning, and by bringing curbside pickup to these beating hearts of our communities, we will reopen doors of creativity, discovery and imagination for all of us," Garcetti said.

With the pickup program called "Library to Go," people can pick up materials they requested but were unable to collect when LAPL closed in March due to COVID-19. They can also place new holds using the LAPL online catalog and pick up books and other materials at the Arroyo Seco Regional Branch,

Central Library, Echo Park Branch, Junipero Serra Branch, Los Feliz Branch, Mar Vista Branch, Northridge Branch, Pio Pico-Koreatown Branch, San Pedro Regional Branch, Studio City Branch, Sylmar Branch, Westwood Branch and Woodland Hills Branch.

People will also be able to pick up materials beginning Tuesday at the Exposition Park Regional Branch, Fairfax Branch, Panorama City Branch, Sherman Oaks Branch and the Silver Lake Branch.

A similar program is also already in place for libraries in the County system, including East Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled to be launching the Library To Go pickup service. We know that Angelenos love their libraries and have missed them," City Librarian John Szabo said.

Once materials have been reserved online, Angelenos will receive an email or telephone call with instructions on scheduling an appointment for pickup.

When collecting library materials from tables located outside the libraries, patrons will be required to wear masks and wait in a physically distanced holding area. All materials will be isolated for 72 hours before being returned to shelves or being reissued, as recommended by public health experts.

Materials checked out before the LAPL closed due to COVID-19 have been extended to Sept. 30. The due date on items checked out through Library To Go will follow the standard borrowing schedules of three weeks for books and audiobooks and one week for DVDs and CDs.

For more information about Library To Go Services, please visit lapl.org/Library-To-Go.