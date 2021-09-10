The Eastsider reached out to residents, business owners, political leaders and other members of the Eastside community to hear their stories of Sept. 11, 2001, and how it changed their worlds.

Todd Frankel, Mount Washington

Our son Sam was just three years old and had just started preschool at Hilltop Preschool in Silver Lake. That morning I readied myself for work when my wife rushed in to tell me a plane hit the World Trade Center. We both watched CNN in horror as they rolled the tape of both planes hitting the buildings.

Despite the chaos, we decided that it was best to continue with our routine, so I drove Sam to Hilltop with his nanny, who was there to help Sam with the transition.

When we arrived, Hilltop’s director stood at the door of the small building with tears in her eyes because she was overcome with grief about the loss of life. She told me that Hilltop would stay open that day but that she was encouraging parents to take their kids home, and so that’s what I did.

We really didn’t know at that point in time what was happening or if the West Coast was also a target. The rest of the day is a blur.

Richard Loew, president of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council

I was at home and my wife received a text from one of her sisters that something had happened. We turned on the TV and watched the first tower burning. My wife is a teacher, so she had to go to work despite the craziness of the day. But I stayed home for a few hours watching everything unfold. I watched the second plane hit, then watched in horror as the towers crumbled. We had just had our first child in April and remember holding him in my arms and thinking that the world he would know had completely changed.

I work as an immigration attorney and I felt the pressure ratchet up on immigrants, Muslims in particular, but all immigrants to some degree. Pressure that has not seemed to let up much over the years.

We still feel the reverberations of 9/11 from RealID's and heightened airport security, to banning Muslims from entering the country and being more suspicious of Muslims who live here. 9/11 brought out some of the best characteristics of this country, and some of the worst.

Mitch O’Farrell, Glassell Park resident and District 13 Councilmember

In 2001 I had not yet started my public service career, and was still managing a small business. Around 6:45 in the morning, on my way to work, making my way around Elysian Park where the 5 connects to the 110, I heard an alert on the radio that a commercial plane had struck one of the towers of the World Trade Center. When they identified the aircraft as a passenger jet, I knew instantly that something was terribly wrong.

No one came into our shop that day, as Americans everywhere dealt with the initial shock of what had happened. The next day, one of our regular customers came in. He worked in the financial industry, and his office’s main headquarters were on two of the upper floors of one of the towers. He told us that he had lost more than 30 of his colleagues and friends in the attack. It was heartbreaking and horrifying.

In December 2001, my partner and I took a trip to New York City — not only to pay our respects at the memorial, which we did, but we also wanted to be there, contributing economically and spiritually in support of the city's incredible people in the aftermath of this terrible act of terror.

Luis Lopez, owner of Luis Lopez Automotive, Atwater Village

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since 9/11. I remember hearing on the radio about the first airplane crash on my way to work and then being glued to the TV the whole day at work. Utter shock, disbelief and anger is what I remember feeling that day, that later turned to sadness. Something I still feel today.

Bill Hendrickson, Boulevard Sentinel

I was standing on the Brooklyn Heights promenade looking across the East River at the towers, perplexed about the smoke coming out of one of them, when the corner of my eye caught sight of the second plane racing at low level up NY Harbor to ultimately slice through the second tower. At that moment, it became clear the awfulness of what was happening.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Laura Gonzalez, secretary of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council

I was 12 and living in Chicago. My younger sister and I were watching "Arthur," but I wanted to switch to the news to check out the weather before leaving for school. The first plane had already hit, and the newscasters were discussing whether or not it was an accident while staying on the live footage of wreckage. Then out of nowhere the second plane hit and the newscasters said something along the lines of, oh I don't think this was an accident. Then my sister and I walked to school where it was acknowledged but not discussed.

Nithya Raman, Silver Lake resident and District 4 Councilmember

I was in Boston, living in an apartment off-campus during my senior year of college. I was about to leave the house — I was literally walking out the door. A neighbor told me that a plane had crashed into one of the towers in New York, and I ran back inside. We didn't pay for cable at the time, but there was an undone cable connection, and so I plugged it into a monitor to see if we could get any signal. Shockingly it worked and we were able to get a local news station, and I actually watched the second plane crash into the tower.

We were all in total shock. I remember after this happened, I sat and watched TV for hours with my roommates. We eventually left the house and slowly wandered the streets of Cambridge, just kind of lost.

All of us were so confused, and so lost, and so overwhelmed by what was happening. None of us wanted to be in our homes by ourselves. That night, we joined a totally impromptu vigil on the steps of Harvard Yard for the lives that had been lost that day in the attacks.

In the weeks and months that followed -- after Bush began the War on Terror -- many of us who had my skin color and who bore resemblance to those who had attacked the towers that day, began to face significant hate from people intolerant of outsiders at a time when America was under attack. I remember we attended other vigils — this time to create solidarity between those of us who were here to say that we were responding to this moment not with hate, but with love. I remember it as a time of people needing to be together, and coming together, in ways that remain powerful and meaningful to me to this day.

Sandy Driscoll, Silver Lake resident

The very concerned voice on my radio alarm that morning said “All flights are being diverted to Canada”.

It was the start of what would be a most horrendous day as I remember feeling shock, devastation, disbelief and utter sadness. Spending the day talking with loved ones, it seemed not yet real, despite minute-by-minute TV coverage replaying those horrific pictures of planes crashing and bodies falling.

That evening, I attended a Hollywood Bowl concert with two friends. I don’t recall what the LA Phil played, but I do know that thousands of us sang our hearts out when the evening opened with our National Anthem, the flag at half-staff.

The next day, I stopped by Gelson’s grocery to pick up a few items. On my way out, my eyes locked momentarily with those of a beautiful young Black employee. It was an instant shared moment. I rushed to the parking lot and burst into tears.

Suddenly, it was all real.

Barry Lank, East Hollywood resident, Assistant Editor of The Eastsider

I was living in southern New Jersey. I had woken up too early that morning, anxious about something - not related to what was ended up happening, just the usual personal stuff - and I was trying to work it off at the gym.

At some point, I looked up from my magazine on the elliptical treadmill and all the TV screens showed the first tower on fire. Next I looked up, the second plane had hit. I had a job at a newspaper opinion page in Cherry Hill, and I thought, well, I guess I'd better go to work early. By the time I came out of the locker room, an older man listening to a portable radio through earbuds said the country was under attack.

As of Saturday, we have been living in that new world for exactly 20 years.

After we put out the next day’s paper, I joined millions of others in the country, jamming the telephone lines, looking for any friends who may have disappeared - particularly Tom and Suzanne. Their apartment was a few blocks south of the World Trade Center, and now no one knew where they were. A day or two later they turned up in New Jersey someplace, having fled south to a ferryboat. Suzanne later said, when the buildings collapsed behind them, it sounded like a thousand garage doors all closing at once.

And then, in the day’s afterwards, everything was quiet - the sky, the stores, the streets.

Some disasters never completely end. The AIDS epidemic, Hurricane Katrina, now COVID-19. And in late 2001, I got used to being searched before entering airplanes, or courthouses, or even just large office buildings. Can you imagine - as recently as Sept. 10, 2001, you could pick up someone at the airport by meeting them right at the gate?! The utter, childlike recklessness of it!

One of the many small, simple things from the old world, now gone.