San Gabriel Valley quake
  • Update @ 12:22 PM: L.A. Fire Department said there were so far no reports of serious injury or significant infrastructure damage related to the quake. Residents were asked to be prepared for aftershocks.

A moderate earthquake centered in the east San Gabriel Valley struck late tonight.

The 4.6 quake hit at about 11:38 pm  in the Rosemead area, according to preliminary readings from the U.S. Geologic Survey.

It was in almost the same location as the magnitude 5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, according to famed seismologist Lucy Jones.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted that the department "is in Earthquake Mode, with all 106 Neighborhood Fire Stations checking their areas for damage."

There were no immediate reports of damage at Los Angeles International Airport, but crews are thoroughly checking the airfield and terminal, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

The Los Angeles Police Department asked residents to only call 911 for emergencies.

Eastside residents reported a swaying and rocking motion, with residents from East LA to Los Feliz reporting strong shaking.

