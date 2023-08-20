Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On a day the region was already coping with a major tropical storm, a powerful earthquake centered in Ventura County shook most of Southern California this afternoon.
The temblor, initially given a magnitude of 5.0 but later upgraded to 5.1, struck at 2:41 p.m. about 4 miles southeast of Ojai, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was quickly followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest of them measuring a magnitude of 3.8.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage attributed to the quake, but it was widely felt across the region, with shaking felt across Los Angeles County's South Bay and into Riverside County. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there are "no immediate reports of damage at this time," but the agency warned there would likely be additional aftershocks.
The Los Angeles Fire Department went into "earthquake mode" after the shaker, with crews dispatched to conduct inspections of all major infrastructure, such as bridges, apartment buildings, power lines and places where large numbers of people typically gather.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Southland earthquake expert Lucy Jones wrote on X that the shaker appeared to have been preceded to a series of foreshocks that began Saturday morning. She said the area will likely continue to experience aftershocks, with a 5% chance of one that will be larger than the initial 5.1-magnitude quake.
"There is no correlation between the earthquake and the tropical storm," she wrote. "Just a coincidence that is a good reminder that disaster resilience is a multi-hazard endeavor."
The quake occurred on a day the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, which weakened into a tropical storm before it made landfall, was bringing heavy rain across Southern California and had first-responders already on high alert.
The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami due to the quake.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.