Hello!

It's Sunday, March 8. The forecast calls for a partly cloudy day with the high topping out in in the mid 60s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

One man accidentally shot himself last night near La Roda Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, said the watch commander at the LAPD Northeast Division Station. The man was transported to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

The Echo Park United Methodist Church today held its first live broadcast of a Sunday service on Facebook for parishioners who could not come to church because of street closures related to the L.A. Marathon and concerns about the coronavirus. "This is a first attempt," said a posting on the church Facebook page. "We promise to get better!"