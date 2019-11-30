Southern California was still experiencing cold temperatures and some light rain today, in the aftermath of a two-day storm that drenched the region in rain and snow on Thanksgiving.

Forecasters were calling for a 20-percent chance of rain in the Los Angeles area Saturday afternoon, increasing to 50 percent in the evening. The precipitation should leave after that, only to return late Tuesday or Wednesday, when another storm is expected to bring a substantial amount of rain to the area on multiple days.

Saturday's high in downtown Los Angeles was 60 degrees, with 64 forecast for Sunday and 68 on Monday.

Although conditions were a far cry from the wind-driven snow flurries of a couple days earlier, officials were still urging drivers to use caution, especially in mountain areas.

The California Highway Patrol reported snow at the Tejon Pass summit in Gorman at around noon, but said it was not sticking to the road. Interstate 5 -- which was closed at the Grapevine for much of Thanksgiving due to snow on the road, was open on Saturday, but the CHP urged drivers to check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for the latest updates.

Los Angeles County health officials warned people planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers, through at least Monday morning. Officials also warned of a moderate risk of rip currents along the coast that will make swimming and surfing dangerous.

The weather also prompted city and county officials in Los Angeles to open 24-hour shelters early for the homeless to escape the cold and rain over the weekend. More than 500 new emergency shelter beds opened Wednesday in Los Angeles, with more opening across the city Thursday and Friday. Countywide, the Board of Supervisors voted to open seven shelters early, all of them by Friday.

More information can be found on LAHSA's website at www.lahsa.org/, or by calling a 24-hour hotline at 800-548-6047.