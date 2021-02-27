Dozens of people not wearing masks protested the COVID-19 vaccine at the entrance to Dodger Stadium this afternoon as people in cars steadily drove through to keep appointments at the county's largest vaccination site.

Unlike last month's anti-vaccination protest at the stadium, today's did not appear to interfere with the vaccination operations.

Signs read: "929 Deaths After Vaccination in the USA," and "This Is Not a Normal Vaccine," according to video from the scene posted on Twitter by Cal State Northridge student journalist Emily Holshouser at about 2 p.m.

Video also showed counter-demonstrators arguing with the anti-vaccine protesters about not wearing masks. One anti-vaccine protester on a megaphone countered "Masks mean nothing. A mask does not stop transmission of a virus. Our grandparents would have thought of that centuries ago."

Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen on video observing the protesters, keeping them from interfering with vaccine patients and trying to keep the two groups of demonstrators apart.

The demonstrations were not keeping people from getting vaccinated and no arrests were reported, said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes of the department's Media Relations Section.

Some counter protestors arrived. Several verbal altercations. LAPD formed a line between the anti-vaccination protest and the counter protestors. pic.twitter.com/qioc2E36CA — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) February 27, 2021