Farewell, Villa Sombrero

Ground and air crews quickly extinguished a slow-moving vegetations fire in Griffith Park tonight. No injuries were reported.

Red Flag Parking restrictions have been extended another day to Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 am in the wake of continued hot and dry conditions.

A block-long stretch of Southbound Avenue 19 between Humboldt Street and San Fernando Road in Lincoln Heights will be closed from Monday, 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 5 for emergency sewer repair, the L.A. Department of Sanitation said.

A fire burning on the south end of Boyle Heights near Vernon was extinguished by about 12 pm.

#StructureFire; INC#0646; 11:30AM; 3200 E Union Pacific Av; https://t.co/9DUBKKjbAO; #BoyleHeights; Several outside rubbish fires, one of which has extended inside of a metal-clad commercial building to baled good (contents ... https://t.co/6kMqf8yXHz — LAFD (@LAFD) October 25, 2019

Cypress Park Film Shoot

The Irish consulate general in Los Angeles paid a visit to Eagle Rock High. Was he there when the school was locked down during yesterday's brush fire?

GOLD LINE: Today 9am-2:30pm, every 18 minutes due to maintenance. Trains share 1 track at South Pasadena & Fillmore. pic.twitter.com/hVT7wPc9SK — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) October 25, 2019

Never realized before that wisteria seed pods explode in synch with the Santa Ana winds, and on this fiery night the bang of seeds hitting the windows sounds sinister. — Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles (@esotouric) October 25, 2019