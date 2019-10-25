Good evening!

Thanks for reading us today. 

Here is today's batch of tweets, photos, links and notes we posted during the day:

Farewell, Villa Sombrero 

Margarita and guacamole at Villa Sombrero

The customers and staff of Villa Sombrero exchanged farewells and hugs tonight as the long-time Highland Park Mexican restaurant served its last platters of enchiladas and poured its final margaritas. We will have a story about the restaurant's permanent closure on Monday.

Until then, feel free to share your memories of Villa Sombrero in the comments section or submit them here

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Ground and air crews quickly extinguished a slow-moving vegetations fire in Griffith Park tonight. No injuries were reported.

Red Flag Parking restrictions have been extended another day to Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 am in the wake of continued hot and dry conditions. 

A block-long stretch of Southbound Avenue 19 between Humboldt Street and San Fernando Road  in Lincoln Heights will be closed from Monday, 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 5 for emergency sewer repair, the L.A. Department of Sanitation said. 

A fire burning on the south end of Boyle Heights near Vernon was extinguished by about 12 pm. 

Cypress Park Film Shoot

Cypress Park film shoot

We posted a story this morning about a big film shoot featuring classic cars in Atwater Village. But there's another major shoot going on in Cypress Park, says reader Anthea Raymond. Here's what's going on: 

"A  shoot for Jason Blum’s Into the Dark has taken over Footsies and most of the 2600 to 3200 blocks of North Figueroa these past two nights. Former Big Saver parking lot has been parking for crew and Arroyo Hall Mexican restaurant has been a hang out spot for the crew."

 Photo by Anthea Raymond

The Irish consulate general in Los Angeles paid a visit to Eagle Rock High. Was he there when the school was locked down during yesterday's brush fire?

The Eastsider welcomes LA Green Designs as a new advertiser. Advertise with us.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments