Los Feliz -- Multiple ballots were found scattered along with mail on a street and an investigation was underway to try to determine if the mail was stolen, ABC7 reported.

The ballots were found on Russell Avenue Wednesday morning.

A resident who found the mail called police, who took the letters and ballots, which were later turned over to the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder's Office, the station said.

Los Angeles police were investigating if the mail was stolen, according to ABC7.