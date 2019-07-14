A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House in East Hollywood has been named as a UNESCO World Heritage site, which are regarded as among the globe's most important cultural, historic and natural sites. The 17 room and 17 bathroom home was Wright’s first California commission and one of eight of his buildings selected by the World Heritage Committee during its meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Hollyhock House now joins about two dozen other U.S. sites -- which range from the Statue of Liberty to Yosemite National Park -- that have been honored by the United Nations Education Scientific Cultural Organization. This, however, is the first modern architectural cultural property designation in the U.S. The Eastsider

An hours-long power outage across the northern part of Silver Lake and Atwater Village was caused by a mylar balloon getting tangled in electrical wires. The balloon got stuck in overhead wires in the 3100 block of Riverside Drive. Some residents reported hearing an explosion and there were also reports on NextDoor of a fire related to the outage. But a spokesperson for the L.A. Department of Water and Power said there was no fire or electrical explosion connected to the outage. The Eastsider

The East L.A Sheriff's office says it's cracking down on a clique of rogue deputies who have harassed and attacked other deputies. The Los Angeles Times described the group, Los Banditos, as "a clique of predominantly Latino deputies who wear tattoos of a skeleton with a sombrero, bandolier and pistol and are alleged to routinely harass young Latino officers at the station." A claim of harassment and discrimination has been filed by seven deputies, including one who was beaten up at a department-sponsored party last September for deputies who had just become full-fledged members of the Sheriff’s Department. ABC7

It was two years ago that Gerardo Rivera began a campaign bring a skate park to his North Atwater Village neighborhood. That effort paid off when Rivera, city officials and residents gathered to dedicate the new skate park at the Chevy Chase Recreation Center. “Skateboarding saved me during my youth and kept me out of trouble," said Rivera, a life-long Atwater Village resident, in a statement. "I want to help others in the same way.” The 10,500-square-foot Chevy Chase Skate Park, which will also be open to BMX riders as well as skateboarders, is the city's 29th skate park. The Eastsider

Seventy-year-old runner and former doctor Frank Meza died by suicide, having sustained "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries" when his body was found in the L.A. River channel on the 4th of July, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Meza, a native of East Los Angeles who was active in recruiting Latinos into healthcare, died a few days after he was disqualified from the L.A. Marathon over allegations he cheated in the most recent race, in which he set a record for his age group. Meza consistently denied allegations that he cheated in the L.A. and other marathons. Meza's wife, Tina, told NBC4 that her husband said he was going running when he left their South Pasadena home on Thursday. "He had enough," Meza told NBC4. "He was shamed publicly for something he absolutely loved." The Eastsider

A driver who was arrested last year after officers found nearly 14 pounds of methamphetamine in burrito-shaped packages in his SUV was sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison Ricardo Renteria, 48, of Colton, had been found guilty earlier this year of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Eastsider

Celebrity Cleaners in Los Feliz shares its collection of celebrity headshots. "I don’t have a favorite photo," said the owner, George Afifi. "They’re my customers. I treat them the same way, whether they’re celebrities or not. Every customer, for me, is a celebrity." The biggest celebrity in the collection, according to Afifi? Tim Curry - even though Rob Reiner is also in there. L.A. Magazine

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell in an op-ed piece explains why the state should give L.A. $1.2 billion to help house and care for the homeless. State lawmakers recently approved spending an additional $650 million on housing the homeless -- but that money is to be split up among cities across the state. Daily News

Momentum is building to open the nearly 10-acre Rowena Reservoir property in Los Feliz to the public. Councilman David Ryu has proposed studying the feasibility of "passive recreation" in the park-like grounds that cover the 10-million gallon reservoir at Rowena and Hyperion avenues. Some residents have over the years proposed opening the property as a park or green space. But the L.A. Department of Water and Power, which manages the reservoir, have long resisted, saying that high-voltage electrical and other equipment related to the reservoir tank poses a hazard to those who wander nearby. The Eastsider

The 39th Annual Lotus Festival has been at Echo Park Lake this weekend, with the nation of Thailand taking the focus of this year's event devoted to Asian and Pacific island cultures. Thailand hosted the Opening Ceremonies, and the Thai Pavilion has been featuring traditional cultural displays and activities from that country. Unfortunately, lotuses are in short supply this year. The Eastsider

A suspicious package - which turned out to be trash - set off a bomb scare along Figueroa Street in Highland Park. The street was closed off, several shops and buildings were evacuated, and the LAPD bomb squad was called in after police received a call at about noon about a suspicious package in the 5500 block of N. Figueroa Street. The Eastsider

Twenty-five people are living in a 5-bedroom house in Highland Park. They talk about adapting to L.A.'s steep rental market. "We have a tenant who came from a homeless shelter and a tenant who’s a physics intern out at JPL," said resident and KCRW field producer Helen Harlan. Another roommate in the Craftsman home near Figueroa and Avenue 57 pointed out that immigrants have been living like this in Los Angeles for a long time. “I know a lot of people who grew up with a family of 15 in a single room,” said Andres Vidaurre. KCRW

Eagle Rock High School is the first public school in California to get a hard-wired earthquake early warning system. It’s connected to the school's public announcement system, and announces, in a loud voice, “Earthquake. Expect shaking. Drop. Cover. Hold on. Protect yourself now.” This new kind of earthquake warning system is already installed in elevators, high rises, private schools and the L.A. Metro. ABC7

A century-old home that once housed a long-time Japanese florist on Hyperion Avenue could become become a city historic landmark, amid concern that the property could be demolished or developed. The nomination by the Little Tokyo Historical Society notes that, while Japanese Americans dominated the wholesale flower industry for several generations, the former home of Tokio Florist is a rare case in which a building associated with that industry survives with integrity. The Eastsider

A travel ode of the Glendale Freeway explores the many charms of State Route 2. The Eastsider