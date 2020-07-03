Major League Baseball announced today that the 2020 All-Star Game, which was scheduled to take place at Dodger Stadium, is being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dodgers will host the next available Midsummer Classic in 2022, since the Atlanta Braves have already been named as host of the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

League officials said they made the decision in line with governmental directives prohibiting large gatherings, which made it impossible to hold the game and its week of surrounding fan activities.

The week-long event typically provides a $90 million economic boost to its host city, thanks to fan spending, according to a motion presented by City Councilman Gil Cedillo back in 2018, when the city was beginning to prepare for the event. This was to be the first time the lucrative sporting event would have been played at Dodgers stadium in nearly 40 years.

"Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year's All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,'' MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the city of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic. The 2022 All-Star celebration promises to be a memorable one with events throughout the city and at picturesque Dodger Stadium."

Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said the organization looked forward to the 2022 festivities.

"As excited as we were to host this year's All-Star Game, we know that it will be worth the wait and that Dodger Stadium and Los Angeles will host a world-class event in 2022. We'd like to thank Commissioner Rob Manfred for re-awarding All-Star Week to Los Angeles so quickly, as well as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Gil Cedillo for their continued support of this premier sporting event, which will have lasting benefits for our community."

The 2022 game will mark the third time that the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Midsummer Classic. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the site of the second All-Star Game of the 1959 season, and Dodger Stadium hosted the 1980 game.

Despite the change, officials said that MLB, the Dodgers and the Dodgers Foundation will honor their commitment to four All-Star Legacy Projects totaling $1.7 million that were originally scheduled to be revealed leading into this year's game. The four projects will be unveiled at a later date and will benefit the communities of South Los Angeles, Skid Row, Lincoln Heights and Chinatown.