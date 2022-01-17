Betty White garden

Notebook items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Eats

Atwater Village: The owners of Holy Basil, a Downtown LA Thai restaurant, are planning to open an outlet this summer in a new food hall on Glendale Boulevard. It will be one of a half-a-dozen restaurants and or shops operating out of the former El Cañonazo Market in a project called El Cañon. Eater LA

Echo Park: Quarter Sheets Pizza Club has begun walk-up and pre-order service in the former Trencher sandwich shop on Portia Street near Sunset Boulevard. Whole pizzas and pizza by the slice are available. Wine, too.

Food drive

Lincoln Heights: L.A. Sanitation's North Central Yard at 452 San Fernando Road will be one of the drop-off points for a non-perishable food drive. Donations will go to St. Francis Center and the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

To-Go Testing Kit

East LA: People with COVID symptoms can pick up a free, at-home-testing kit at Obregon Park. The kits will be distributed until supplies last. No appointments are necessary. Details at LA County

Seeking Witnesses

Garvanza: Police are looking for people who might have seen a crash last November on Avenue 63 near Repton Avenue that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Detectives are trying to determine if the victim was run over on purpose. LAPD

New Book

Los Feliz: Jean Chen Ho talks to the Los Angeles Times about her book, “Fiona and Jane,” a collection of linked short stories about the friendship between two Taiwanese American women from L.A. The Times describes Fiona as “an outgoing serial monogamist and a law-school dropout, Jane an insecure budding author who struggles with her bisexuality.” The book is also the Los Feliz author's dissertation for a doctorate in creative writing and literature at USC.

More murders

El Sereno: Homicides have been increasing in the neighborhood, yet so has gentrification. The L.A. Times talks to residents, authorities, and business owners about these two apparently contradictory trends.

Now Open

Atwater Village: Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen, featuring mezcal drinks and Oaxcan-inspired dishes, replaced the Village Tavern on Glendale Boulevard. Eater LA

Betty White garden

Griffith Park: The L.A. Zoo is honoring the late Betty White with a white rose memorial garden, which will be open until the end of the month, CBS LA reported. White, who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, was a longtime zoo supporter. The memorial garden will be located in Allen Ludden Plaza, named after the actress’s late husband. The zoo also offers a self-guided “Betty’s L.A. Zoo Tour” of some of White’s favorite spots.

Plant Sale

Highland Park: Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle is having its annual Native Plant Sale in honor of the Jewish New Year of the Trees "Tu Bishvat." an ecological festival celebrating nature. People can order online until January 17 and pick up on Sunday January 23.

Theater Hire

Los Feliz: The Skylight Theatre Company hired Armando Huipe as Executive Director. The independent arts management consultant is the founder of Latinx Theater Alliance/Los Angeles. He replaces Sandee Grossman, now Managing Director.

Yikes!

El Sereno: What's described as a "minor injury crash" left a pick up truck lodged into a beauty salon on Eastern Avenue near Gambier Street. LAPD Central Traffic