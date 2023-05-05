It's Friday!
It's Cinco de Mayo today and celebrations will be in full force in restaurants and bars. BUT ... No matter where you are heading, make sure you ¡Designa un conductor. Por favor!
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Valley: Rain-soaked roses and cactus create an attractive arrangement next to the L.A. River Path in Elysian Valley. Thanks to Joel Stoffer for the photo.
GLASSELL PARK/HIGHLAND PARK
Being big, bold & fashionable
By Brenda Rees
The man had a very important question to ask. He stood beside the table outside the Plus Bus store on York Boulevard, where I was interviewing owners Jen Wilder and Marcy Guevara-Prete.
“What is happiness to you?”
Both women loudly responded, “Doing what you love!” The man nodded and continued on his way.
“Was that a plant?” I asked. They shook their heads and laughed.
Joy radiates from the duo as they recount meeting at a full-figure fashion trade show in New York in 2013 and establishing a successful used/vintage clothing store catering to plus sizes and promoting body size acceptance.
Wilder, a fashion designer, and Guevara-Prete, a plus-size style expert, knew how hard it was for full-figured folks to find clothing in department stores. Why not bring fashionable offerings to their target market?
First, it was swap meets, then popups at flea markets, festivals and private events. In 2015 their Glassell Park store opened, followed by a move to Highland Park three years ago to their current spot “with air conditioning and dressing rooms!” exclaimed Guevara-Prete.
Last month, they launched Plus Bus Thrift at their former Glassell Park location, offering low-priced items and clothing bins for old-fashioned scavenger hunts.
“Our theme is ‘Fab, Fat and Fashion,’” said Wilder. “Now is the time for ‘Fat Liberation.’” She spreads her hands up and down her body, clothed in a multi-colored dress. “We own this space, and it’s ours. We can live our lives being fat and feeling free and good about it.”
While book publishers remove the word “fat” from children’s books, these ladies don’t see anything wrong with using the f-word. In fact, their new thrift store has the message “Fat is Where it’s At” painted on the outside wall.
The positive body message resonates. Customers are thankful Plus Bus exists; Wilder said that some plan trips to Los Angeles just to visit the store. Rap artist Lizzo, also a staunch advocate for Bigness, is a fan and donates some of her wardrobe.
Shopping for new clothes is one thing; you have to have a place to wear and be comfortable in them. That’s why Guevara-Prete and Wilder organize beach trips and dance clubs while also hosting Curvy Babe Yoga and a Fat Hiking Club.
“Here we are, us fat women, being out in public,” says Wilder.
“Living the life!” emphasizes Guevara-Prete.
“Yes, and not ashamed of it anymore,” adds Wilder.
HIGHLAND PARK/EAGLE ROCK
A bird mystery
A puzzling installation on an empty hill alongside Townsend Avenue has been causing a lot of head-turning for locals who often drive the familiar shortcut between Highland Park and Eagle Rock.
Giant cutouts of birds? Parrot statue in a covered structure? Where did it come from? What’s it all about? Should I be worried?
Relax. It’s nothing nefarious. It’s art!
The brainchild of Highland Park artist Derek QXQX (yes, really his last name), the work entitled PARROTGOD was funded by the Highland Park Arts Council. The bird motif is personal for QXQX, who explained the flocks of parrots often inspire him as he walks his neighborhood. “When parrots fly overhead, I take it as a sign of good luck,” said the Portland-born artist.
QXQX, founder of Derek QX and The Canary Underground, said the best way to view the artwork is on foot. There is no parking on the hill, so look for a spot at the bottom and hoof it up. The animation of fluttering birds with the giant sheltered parrot turns on daily at 3 pm, and colored lights that illuminate behind the cutouts make dusk and nighttime optimal viewing times.
QXQX recently installed a pew for visitors to sit and reflect. “I don’t want to dictate what I want people to take away from the work. Everyone has a different experience,” he said, adding that the feedback he’s received has been 100 percent positive. “One guy likened it to the Glasselland Sign, and I felt very honored,” he said.
PARROTGOD has an indefinite showing, until maybe the elements have their way. Or the parrotgod flies away?
EASTSIDE GARDENS
Baring it all
Will you or won’t you strip to your birthday suit and head outside for World Naked Gardening Day this Saturday?
Established in 2005, this annual international event is celebrated by gardeners and non-gardeners alike. Along with weeding, trimming, pruning and planting in the buff, participants will also be taking oodles of photos, posing with pots, tools and flowers all carefully positioned.
WNGD was first considered “guerilla pranksterism” by its nudist founders; today's concept is more unashamed acceptance of the human body – all done with a wholesome lighthearted wink.
Just be careful where you point those pruning shears, OK?
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
A recent Brooklyn transplant chronicles her unsuccessful hunt for a decent apartment in Los Feliz or Silver Lake. "A short woman in a ball cap kneels on the floor, takes out a tape measure and begins aggressively assessing different walls," writes Zoë Bernard about a rival tenant competing with her for a $3,800/month two-bedroom on Avocado Street. "It is a power move. A laminated application is tucked beneath her arm." L.A. Times (via Yahoo)
A 5-bedroom/6-bath Los Feliz villa just sold for nearly $5 million, according to Redfin. That's almost $2 million under last September's asking price, but still nearly $2 million over its last sale in 2010. Designed by famed architect Paul R. Williams, the gated compound with a guest house and pool sits on more than half an acre.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
- Two Bungalow-style homes in Silver Lake near Ivanhoe School
- A truly special Victorian in Echo Park
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, May 6
Montecito Heights: Head to Heritage Square Museum for a discussion on the exhibit, An Introduction to the History of Mourning Jewelry. The discussion will be led by studio jeweler Sarah Nehama and feature Victorian antique jewelry.
Echo Park: Learn how to make a horror short with LatinXorcist founder Josè Chavez at Heavy Manners Library. Also, watch a screening of The Tongue.
El Sereno: The Los Angeles Pasifika Film Festival (LAPFF) is happening at Cal State LA. Celebrate films by Pacific Islanders capturing the culture and sharing experiences. Also taking place, Cal State LA is hosting the African Diaspora Film Festival.
Griffith Park: While Coachella has passed, kids can experience a similar event at The Autry. It's the 8th annual Great Big Family Play Day. Families can enjoy two days of entertainment with fun musical favorites.
Sunday, May 7
Elysian Park: Check out the opening reception of Angels Point at Marian Harlow Grove. This outdoor photography exhibit will feature black and white photos from Adam Ianniello. (May 7 - June 7)
Highland Park: Parents, bring your children for an afternoon reading of Andie & the Worries by Sara Moore at the Pop Hop.
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
