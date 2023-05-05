It's Friday!

Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of the Daily Digest, featuring the good things, inspirational people and quirky tidbits of the Eastside.

Raindrops on roses and cactus in Elysian Valley
Two women in stylish clothes stand in front of a pink store called The Plus Bus 600

Jennifer Wilder (right) and partner Marcy Guevara-Prete own the Plus Bus store in Highland Park and a recently opened Plus Bus Thrift Store in Glassell Park.
At the Plus Bus Thrift Store, "fat" isn't a bad word.

At the Plus Bus Thrift Store, "fat" isn't a bad word.
An art installation of parrot cutsouts on a brown hill 600

“When the parrots fly overhead of me, I take it as a sign of good luck,” says the Highland Park artist of his latest work on Townsend Avenue.
Clothing is optional on World Naked Gardening Day, May 7.

Clothing is optional on World Naked Gardening Day, May 7.

202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

