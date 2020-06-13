A rally of several hundred people this afternoon at Echo Park Lake was among multiple demonstrations held across the Los Angeles area today related to the Black Lives Matters movement and demands for justice and police reform.

The Echo Park rally, held on the west side of the lake, focused on efforts shift funds for the L.A. Police Department to homeless services and housing.

The event -- Defund the Police: Rally for Black Unhoused Lives -- was organized The Democratic Socialists of America, which has been spearheading protests in Echo Park and elsewhere related to homelessness.

The protestors then poured on to Echo Park Avenue, stopping traffic as they looped around the park, according to KPCC report Libby Denkmann.

They then marched on Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's field office on Sunset Boulevard in the late afternoon, where demonstrators also blocked traffic.

A large group of protesters has gathered in Echo Park, as the third weekend of demonstrations continue following the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/zgVvdorJFI pic.twitter.com/J6JINW14WP — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 13, 2020

At the BLM and homeless activism rally at Echo Park. Pete White of LACAN just spoke. Massive turn out. pic.twitter.com/x7gD6E6mSf — Nicholas Slayton (@NSlayton) June 13, 2020

The Echo Park march is stopped in front of LA City Councilman @MitchOFarrell’s district office on Sunset near Lemoyne. Chanting “Care Not Cops” and “Housekeys Not Handcuffs” pic.twitter.com/6vKMxz1I2U — Libby Denkmann (@libdenk) June 14, 2020

Other rallies and demonstrations that were were planned for today:

-- 9 a.m. - "Social Workers in Solidarity with Black Lives" march from USC's University Gate to Jefferson Boulevard and Hoover Street, and on to Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.

-- 9:30 a.m. - "Protest & March" at Cochran Avenue Baptist Church, 1304 S. Cochran Ave.

-- 10 a.m. - "BLM Solidarity March" at the entrance to Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave.

-- 10 a.m. - "Buddhists for BLM" silent march from the Japanese American Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. to Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.

-- 10:30 a.m. - a 2.75 mile peaceful protest run/walk, 4625 W. Olympic Blvd.

-- 11 a.m. - "Community Control Over the Police" in Boyle Heights, 726 N. Soto St.

-- 11 a.m. - "L.A. Law School Unification March," Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St.

-- Noon - "More Skating, Less Hating," from The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave. to Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St.

-- Noon - a protest and rally at Warner Center Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

-- Noon - a march for the Latino community in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, Whittier Police Station, 13200 E. Penn St.

-- 1 p.m. - health workers in defense of Black Lives Matter and efforts to defund the sheriff's department, Cesar Chavez Avenue and Lyon Street

-- 3 p.m. - rally for black unhoused lives, Echo Park Lake, 751 Echo Park Ave.

-- 4 p.m. - a march in Huntington Beach, Farquhar Park, 898 12th St.

-- 7 p.m. - "A Rhythm For Change" in Santa Monica at Palisades Park, Ocean and Palisades avenue

Ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations:

-- Noon - at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd.

-- Noon - in South Pasadena at Mission Street and Fair Oaks Avenue

-- 4 p.m. - in Los Feliz at Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive

-- noon & nightfall - outside Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St