Dodger Stadium Aerial view March 2019
Photo by Scott Fajack

The U.S. Navy's elite Blue Angels flight team will tear across the Los Angeles skyline tonight as part of an orientation tour of the city.

The display will begin between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and last about 20 minutes.

The flight demonstration team will enter the San Fernando Valley from the northwest and buzz by Burbank Airport, Dodger Stadium, then circle downtown L.A. and head to the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood sign, across LAX and down to L.A. Harbor over the USS Iowa.

Residents in nearby neighborhoods should be able to see the jets from open areas.

