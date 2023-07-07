Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Boyle Heights -- Residents Thursday celebrated the completion of two pedestrian safety projects along Olympic Boulevard, following years of pleas from the community to improve the busy thoroughfare.
Councilman Kevin de Leon unveiled a traffic signal at Olympic Boulevard and Orme Avenue, alongside L.A. Bureau of Engineering leaders and community members.
The city also installed a flashing crosswalk and completed curb extensions along Olympic Boulevard at Camulos Street and at Dacotah Street.
The two projects totaled approximately $1.3 million, according to de Leon's office, and will make it easier to cross to and from the Wyvernwood and Estrada Courts apartment complexes.
"Today, I'm here to celebrate the completion of a project we broke ground on last year for Boyle Heights residents to make our streets safer for everyone who uses them," de Leon said during a news conference Thursday morning.
The city reported that an estimated 309 people died in traffic-related incidents in 2022.
According to de Leon's office, the city identified Olympic Boulevard in its High Injury Network -- meaning it is one of many streets in the city where rates for pedestrian collisions are high.
In April, a few blocks away at Orme Avenue and Whittier Boulevard, 13-year-old Joshua Mora lost a leg in a hit-and-run crash while crossing in a designated, unprotected crosswalk.
"No one should have to risk their life to simply cross a street," de Leon said. "For more than a decade, residents and business owners in this community have pleaded for officials to step forward with solutions along this corridor to mitigate the dangers to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists," de Leon said in a statement.
