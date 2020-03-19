Hello!

It's Thursday, March 19 -- the first day of spring. The forecast calls for off-and-on showers and a high in the upper 50s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.

A fire early today damaged a home shortly after midnight in the 2400 block of E. Folsom Street in Boyle Heights, said the L.A. Fire Department. One person needing medical attention left without contacting paramedics, said a department spokeswoman. No other injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.

Homeless persons and activists took over more vacant El Sereno homes owned by Caltrans, the L.A. Times reports. The protests appear to be organized the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, which was involved in a similar house takeover in Oakland last year. The homes were purchased by Caltrans for the now abandoned plans to extend the 710 Freeway.

You can catch up on our coronavirus coverage here and our list of closures and pandemic-related disruptions here.