Boyle Heights -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead and two suspects were seen leaving the location of the assault, a police officer said Saturday.

Officers conducting a traffic stop at 11:54 p.m. Friday heard several gunshots in the area of Wabash and Evergreen avenues, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The victim was identified Ricardo Ramirez of Los Angeles, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

According to witnesses, two suspects were seen leaving the location, Cervantes said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting death was asked to call the LAPD's Hollenbeck station at 323-342-4100.

