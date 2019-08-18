A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Reports of vandalism rose in Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, and Echo Park during the first half of the year, compared to same period in 2018. Boyle Heights increased 27.3%, Echo Park went up 17%, and Lincoln Heights soared nearly 40%. Meanwhile, reports of vandalism citywide declined 4.1%, including declines in Highland Park (down 19%), and Glassell Park (more than 22%). Glassell Park also had a bigger decrease in shoplifting reports this year than any other neighborhood in the city - while reports of shoplifting went up 3% throughout the city. The Eastsider & Crosstown

The home where the Charles Manson "family" murdered Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in 1969 has sold for close to the $1.98 million asking price. The buyer was Zak Bagansa, the host of the Travel Channel’s "Ghost Adventures." The sale is scheduled to close in early September, shortly after the 50-year anniversary of the murders. TMZ

A 33-year-old East Hollywood woman was tricked out of more than $10,000 by a person posing as an LAPD detective. Receiving a call from a number that appeared to be from the Northeast Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim and was told her identity had been stolen and was instructed to send all her money from her bank account to what turned out to be the thief's account. "A police officer will never ask for money and they will never tell you to transfer money from one account to another, Sgt. Jose Mireles said. The Eastsider

Police chased a stolen dump truck through Northeast Los Angeles until it crashed into another vehicle in Alhambra. The truck was allegedly stolen at San Fernando Road and Penrose Street in Sun Valley, leading police on a pursuit that passed near Elysian Park on the southbound 5 Freeway before continuing north on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) through Northeast L.A. The truck traveled to Pasadena and then turned south to Alhambra on surface streets. The truck finally collided with another vehicle near Valley and South Atlantic boulevards in Alhambra. Officers arrested Brian Wayne Haddock, 39, of Pacoima. Pasadena Star News

Hundreds of mourners gathered to say a final farewell to a 24-year-old Los Angeles Police Department officer who was shot while off-duty in Lincoln Heights, where he confronted a reputed gang member who was allegedly painting graffiti on a sidewalk. The Eastsider

A man has been charged with murder, after allegedly punching and killing a 70-year-old Highland Park man in a seemingly random attack Downtown last month. Police say Gerson Carrillotorres, 23, was walking in the opposite direction of Julius Rondez, 70, along the 400 block of East Temple Street on July 2. Carrillotorres allegedly turned around and "hooked his right arm around the victim’s neck," according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement. Rondez was knocked to the ground and struck his head against the pavement. He died a day later. KTLA

Gov. Gavin Newsom pardoned a former crack cocaine user who became sober and helped other women transition from prison to society. Susan H. Burton, who was raised in housing projects in East Los Angeles, founded A New Way of Life Reentry Project, which provides housing for women after they leave prison and helps them find work and recover from addiction. She has received several awards for her work. Before prison, Burton was sexually assaulted several times, and her 5-year-old son was accidentally hit and killed by an off-duty LAPD officer. She turned to crack cocaine and was in and out of prison until she finally became sober. L.A. Times

A complex of 1,448 solar panels is rising over a new carport at the Angelus Temple's parking garage in Echo Park. The 521-kilowatt project on the 7-level church parking structure along Glendale Boulevard is expected to cut the church's electric bill by about $100,000 annually. The Eastsider

A man in Eagle Rock was shot in the face Tuesday while sitting in his car, apparently as a result of a possible love triangle. The victim was sitting in a car on Townsend Avenue and Yosemite Drive just after midnight when another man walked up to the car and shot him. The victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition. A possible suspect was found a couple of blocks away and taken into custody. CBS LA

A text message service now alerts homeless people about free events and services near Echo Park, Silver Lake and Atwater Village. Sachin Medhekar, vice chair of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council, started the chain alert system in partnership with a local neighborhood homelessness coalition. Since launching the service in March, the service has sent out about 1,000 texts per month, with more than 100 people subscribing. "Anytime there are one of these events, like a mobile shower, the texts go out," Medhekar said. ABC 7

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The dispute over whether to replace an outdoor recreation area in Echo Park with affordable housing is getting more political. Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell from the 13th District has proposed building affordable housing on city-owned land that's currently used by El Centro Del Pueblo, a social services agency that opposes the plan. A large group from El Centro ended up showing up at a City Council meeting to make their opposition known. O'Farrell, in response, said the site has enough room for housing and recreation. The Eastsider

Music is everywhere in Echo Park this weekend. Echo Park Rising is presenting more than 600 musical acts during a four-day festival. Most of the acts are relatively unknown and some will only play 20-minute sets. Free admission allows visitors to come and go as they please, sampling a wide range of performances on large outdoor stages and in small stores, bars and cafes -- 60 venues in all. Many neighborhood merchants will offer discounts and deals during the festival, which is organized by the Echo Park Chamber of Commerce. Click here for the line-up and schedule. The Eastsider

One man was killed and two were wounded in a shooting outside a liquor store in Montecito Heights early Saturday morning. A 25-year-old man was killed and a 26-year-old man was wounded as they walked out a liquor store near the intersection of East Avenue 43 and Griffin Avenue shortly after 1:20 a.m., when a vehicle pulled up and a suspect got out of the car and began arguing with the victims. The suspect then pulled a gun and opened fire on the men. Another man, age 21, was also wounded. The Eastsider

Workers were rushing on Friday afternoon to finish painting the upgraded playground at Logan Street Elementary in Echo Park -- now officially known as Logan Academy of Global Ecology -- before the kids return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 20 for the start of the new school year. The Eastsider