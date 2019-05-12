A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Two brother were killed in a hit-and-run in Highland Park, and police are still seeking one person in their investigation. A Silverado pickup truck at San Pascual Avenue near Pollard Street slammed into the Ford Fusion containing Benigno Enrique Felix Zuniga and Jesse Felix Zuniga. The brothers died at the scene after their car was pushed more than 120 feet by the impact. The occupants of the pickup truck fled on foot. LAPD detectives now want to speak to Christian Mario Camarena Ramirez, 24 years old, of Van Nuys. Another person of interest, Alejandro Nuño Coronado, of Highland Park, has already spoken to police, and was allowed to leave. The Eastsider

The mother of an eighth-grader at a Boyle Heights charter school filed a police report after she said four classmates set her daughter's hair on fire with a lighter. CBS2

A brightly colored Angelino Heights Victorian known as Heretic House has become a center for L.A. atheists. Bobbie Kirkhart bought the home on East Edgeware Road a decade ago in part to create a version of an "old church fellowship hall” – but without the religion. The two-story home has hosted Atheists United game nights, atheist and humanist discussion groups and an atheist choir. Kirkhart once tried to organize a regular poker night, but discovered that "atheists aren’t big gamblers." Religious News Service

The local councilman wants to look into possibly increasing financial and other penalties for unpermitted construction following the partial demolition of a Silver Lake Boulevard storefront. Last month, the front half of a one-story, building that recently house Yolk gift shop was scraped away. It was one of several Streamline-Moderne buildings on Silver Lake Boulevard that some preservationists had wanted to protect. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said current financial and other penalties are not high enough to deter unpermitted activities. In some cases, his motion said, it might be cheaper to pay the penalties than to follow building codes and regulations. The Eastsider

A teenage boy was shot to death near a middle school campus in East Los Angeles. Deputies responded to a call of an assault along the 4000 block of San Carlos Street, where they found the boy on the ground near a home. The street runs along the playing fields of Belvedere Middle school. “The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” said Deputy Tracy Koernerin a released statement. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The Eastsider

A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed in East Hollywood. The victim got into some kind of argument with other men at the corner of Melrose and North Westmoreland Avenues. Shortly after midnight, he was reportedly stabbed multiple times. The Eastsider

The staff at Valerie Echo Park had to clean up after a break-in at the Echo Park Avenue bakery and cafe. "Business ownership is not for the faint of heart," said a post on the cafe's Instagram. "For our Echo Park neighbors who are walking by right now, we are okay...ish. It stings for sure but no one was hurt."

Leana Wen, the head of Planned Parenthood, skipped high school and began attending Cal State L.A. at the age of 13. Wen, who was part of the El Sereno school's early entrance program, graduated summa cum laude from Cal State L.A. with a B.S. in biochemistry when she was only 18. The New York Times

Designer Gere Kavanaugh of Angelino Heights is the subject of a new book, A Colorful Life: Gere Kavanaugh, Designer. The 90-year-old has been involved in industrial, interior and architectural design during a career that began in the 1950s. Kavanaugh "epitomized the craft and folk vibe of the '60s and '70s California design scene," according to publisher Princeton Architectural Press. Kavanaugh was quoted in an Eastsider story about the growing use of black, gray, brown and other dark colors on storefronts and homes. “I am not a fan of gray,” she said. “Gray is fabulous in Seattle and the East. It has more bounce. The way they use gray here is more flat.

Step this way to explore the painted public stairways of Silver Lake -- an approximately 6-mile loop that includes a dozen stairs. L.A. Times

The city Department of Transportation has unveiled an updated parking website that officials say make it easier to find info on permits, facilities, meters, citations and other topics, including how to fight your ticket.

Meet the groups and individuals behind the new Eagle Rock Dog Park, which will officially open to the public and pooches during a grand opening on Saturday, May 11. Boulevard Sentinel

A look at the City Terrace Park Sports Shell. When it was built nearly 60 years ago, it was heralded as part of a "radical approach" to park design and the newest thing in gymnasiums. The Eastsider

Next Tuesday former state assembly member Jackie Goldberg and former Garcetti aide Heather Repenning will face off in an election to become the next Los Angeles Unified School District 5 board member. The winner will be part of a seven-member board charting the future of the nation’s second largest school district with more than 500,000 children, mostly from low-income families. The Eastsider

Have you seen all the "Save Kite Hill" signs around Elysian Heights? They're part of a campaign against plans to build a home and long driveway on private hillside property that includes a walking trail and natural habitat that have long been accessible to the public. The Eastsider