Small businesses add up the cost of L.A. vandalism and social unrest

Burnt cars, buildings still smoldering from fire, windows shattered, merchandise strewn on the sidewalks and streets – business owners have been surveying the damage done to their stores, shops and restaurants across numerous communities in the Greater Los Angeles area after ongoing days of vandalism and looting.

In Downtown Los Angeles’ Broadway corridor, many immigrant-owned mom-and-pop stores – that have been struggling for two months under the coronavirus restrictions – were ransacked and damaged Friday night. A peaceful afternoon protest in the Fairfax district on Saturday turned violent later in the day with looters targeting trendy design and clothing stores along Melrose Avenue.

Likewise, upscale businesses in Santa Monica were hit hard by looters on Sunday; outlet mall stores and downtown shops in Long Beach also witnessed crowds smashing through windows and starting fires.

Costly Damage & Repairs

Aside from the emotional toll from the weekend events, business owners are now adding up clean-up costs from the vandalism as well as income lost from stolen merchandise and additional days closed.

One of the first clean-up steps usually is boarding up broken glass doors and windows with plywood, a job that typically comes with a starting price tag of about $225 but can run up to $2,000 for multiple damaged areas, says Robert Gavidia of Monrovia-based Gavidia Glass Services.

Replacing commercial glass doors runs a price range of $900 - $1,500 depending on glass type and size. “Large window pane pieces can be about $1,500 all the way up to $3,000 per piece,” says Gavidia adding that for multiple panes, there is often an additional charge for removing the plywood prior to glass installation.

Additionally, some small businesses will have to call on graffiti removal services and maybe even companies that assist with mopping up from water damage.

Some Relief in the Works

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Los Angeles business operators can contact the city for a free building inspection and have debris removed at no charge due to looting.

LA Sanitation will also provide roll-off dumpster services for debris if needed. If businesses received minimal damage, they can reopen as soon as repairs are made (without permits), but those with heavier damage (such as fire) will have to apply for permits.

Garcetti will be proposing additional financial assistance directly to businesses so they can bring employees back and return to normal operations.

Am I Covered?

Faced with looming repair and clean-up costs, owners are reviewing their business insurance policies which typically protect from vandalism and looting. “Business owner policies cover against property loss, loss of income and business interruptions because of vandalism and civil unrest,” says Tim Carruth, a commercial insurance broker based in Pasadena.

How much coverage, however, depends on each individual business owner’s estimation on how much insurance they chose to purchase to cover the potential loss of inventory, equipment and income along with property damage.

Low end premium business policies usually are office spaces that usually only need general liability. Retailers who sell jewelry or liquor usually merit more insurance than a clothing boutique. On the high end? Restaurants and bars.

“The first thing that business owners who have experience damage is to file a claim and protect their stores from further damage,” says Carruth.

Insurance costs have been modest for many years, says Carruth, but premiums are on the rise since the 2018 wildfires. “After the fires, carriers were non-renewing policies in high-fire hazard zones until the California Department of Insurance stepped in and issued a temporary moratorium to stop,” he says.

Will the scenario replay for insurances and small businesses? Watch this space.

More Small Biz Loans Announced

If you own a small business near a major transit stop in LA County, you could be eligible for a new loan program funded by LA Metro.

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) announced the Transit Oriented Communities Small Business Recovery Loan Program to help small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. The program offers up to $20,000 in loan funds to cover operating expenses for eligible LA County small businesses located within a ¼-mile of a major transit stop.

Loans will be made on a first come, first served basis – so time is of the essence. Loan applications can be completed directly on TOCloans.lacda.org from Thursday, June 4 at 12 pm to Thursday, June 11 at 5pm.

To learn about the program – and to find out if your business is eligible – visit TOCloans.lacda.org, or email TOCloans@lacda.org or phone (626) 943-3818.

LADWP to Biz Owners: Flush Those Pipes!

As Los Angeles businesses begin to reopen, the LA Department of Water and Power (LADWP) reminds business owners of the importance of flushing pipes and faucets before throwing open the doors to the public. After weeks or months of underuse, a good flushing will remove sitting water and ensure water quality.

The Center for Disease Control has official “All You Need to Know” water system guidelines for reopening buildings after a prolonged or reduced shutdown. Click or tap here for info.

Re-Opening Restaurants with New Guidelines

Before throwing open their doors to eager and hungry customers, L.A. restaurants are now required to follow an extensive updated set of guidelines as set down by the L.A. County Department of Health to protect workers and diners from catching coronavirs. Last week, restaurateurs studied the 10 pages of rules and diagrams that outlined safe practices and procedures. Among them include: reducing seating capacity, 6-foot tall barriers, plexiglass dividers, have single-use or posted menu available and everyone wears masks (except, of course when diners are eating and drinking).

Other guidelines suggest eateries enact a phone reservation system so folks can wait and be alerted in their cars when their table is ready. While food can come out of the kitchen and alcohol can flow, restaurant bars remain closed for the time being.

