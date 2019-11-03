Is your business ready to deal with this year's shortened holiday season?
There will be six fewer days -- and one less weekend -- between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year compared to last.
If you count on the holidays to boost your business, then you're going to have to work extra hard to squeeze extra sales out of fewer shopping days.
But don't worry (too much)! The Eastsider can help you get the most of this shorter shopping season with our Eastsider Holiday Market.
What is the Eastsider Holiday Market?
It's an online section in The Eastsider where you can share your holiday deals and specials, events, pop-ups, coupons, Black Friday & Cyber Monday specials and seasons greetings with our readers.
What do I get?
You get a page where you can publish up to three photos*, a video and up to 500 words.
When does it start?
The Eastsider Holiday Guide will go live on Nov. 18, 2019 and remain viewable until Jan. 5, 2020. You can add your promotion at anytime.
Will this be promoted?
Yes. The Eastsider Holiday Guide will be promoted on The Eastsider and in our Facebook page, Twitter feed and email newsletter.
How much?
Only $9.99!
Of course, you can also take advantage of The Eastsider's other advertising services during this time.
Happy Holidays!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
