The Los Angeles City Council voted today to have an economic report created before it deliberates extending commercial tenants' time to pay rent back from 90 days to six months or a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilman Paul Koretz, who made the motion to extend deferring commercial rent payments along with Councilman Curren Price and Council President Nury Martinez, said his concern was that businesses would have to pay back rent at double their rates as they try to get back in business.

"The repayment of double the rent over the first three months of reopening a business, in all likelihood, would likely affect hundreds, if not thousands, of all businesses (in Los Angeles)," Koretz said.

Koretz said the intent of the motion was never to include large corporations and that he would want to define which businesses would be eligible for rent deferral. He also welcomed an economic report on the proposal.

"I just don't want to see us start up with such high rents for businesses that have been closed for three months (and) we wind up inadvertently shutting them all down," Koretz said.

Councilman David Ryu said larger businesses may be able to pay back their rent in three months rather than 12, but smaller businesses may need more time.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield said the time to pay rent back may be a little too long because just as workers need their paychecks, small business property owners also have mortgages to pay.

"At the end of the day, we want to make sure that both parties may be bowed, but they are not broken," Blumenfield said. "We want to create a balance to allow our commercial tenants to thrive, but we don't want to put out of business small property owners."

The councilman said a majority of Los Angeles property owners own just one or two properties, and they may face bankruptcy or other debt if they're not able to collect rent.

Councilman Paul Krekorian said the ordinance should include requirements for businesses to show proof of lost of revenue in order to qualify for the deferral. He also said the report should provide a definition of a commercial tenant instead of only defining commercial properties.

