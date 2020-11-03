Holiday Season Blues?



The holidays are right around the corner. How is your business approaching the gift giving season? How are you ramping up? What uncertainties are you facing? Let me know!

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Contact me at brenda@TheEastsiderLA.com

L.A. River Studios Navigates a Crowd-less Reality



“I’m in the people gathering business at a time when we’re not allowed to gather,” sums up Shawn Sedlacek, owner of LA River Studios in Cypress Park, a facility which used to bustle with weddings, private parties, film and television productions, commercial shoots and corporate events.

A 15,000 square-foot brick building – in former toy factory – that is home to LA River Studios serves as the hub for Sedlacek’s other endeavors: a Downtown event party space, event planning services and an organization that produces memorable high school proms and grad nights. All of that is anchored by a technical event production business that has been servicing corporate and media based engagement events for more than 25 years.

When the pandemic hit, LA River Studios lost 100% of its business, says Sedlacek. Everything. All booked-in-advanced events cancelled; a scenario that also happened with his other organizations.

Diversifying his organizations was a way to keep income in balance, explains Sedlacek. If one had a bad year, the others would compensate. Not anymore.

“I’ve been in the business for 35 years,” he says. “I could very well lose everything I have built.”

Smaller scale productions

Some revenue has returned to LA River Studios (Sedlacek estimates maybe 10%), but the action is on a much smaller scale. At one time 65 employees worked on the expansive campus; now only 10 are retained on a furloughed basis.

Today, there’s livestreaming broadcast events, such as corporate meetings, union roundtables, award and cooking shows along with photographic shoot rentals. Local health and firefighting officials have held press conferences in the facility. The County of LA staged many of its annual Grand Park Performances on a closed set, broadcasting live with a virtual audience.

Additionally, Sedlacek offered the facility free of charge to students from the LA County High School for the Arts in El Sereno as a space for photographing senior portraits along with videotaping monologues and dance recitals. Friends of the LA River used it for a virtual gala and engagement series.

“We wanted to do this for the community,” he says adding that he extended the space for art exhibits from students at Sotomayor and Eagle Rock high schools.

Navigating city and county rules has been confusing at times, says Sedlacek. Currently, there are discussions about considering sales events as essential, which could mean a return of large sale rep gatherings.

“But then you hear that four families can’t congregate for Thanksgiving, but it’s OK to have 100 sales reps gather outside at an event?” says Sedlacek. “Doesn’t make sense to me.”

There is one way Sedlacek could make an easy daily income stream at LA River Studios – lease the space out to Amazon as a distribution center, but that’s something he just doesn’t have the heart to do.

“I don’t want to see this beautiful facility full of cardboard boxes,” he says explaining how it took more than a year to renovate the abandoned building that today showcases unique architectural touches along with state-of-the-art audio and lighting systems.

Plus, it’s a space that needs people Sedlacek says.

He’s grateful for the virtual productions taking place onsite, but he wants a return to large scale projects “that have a lot of human interactions between people. People meeting people, people learning about other people. I don’t want to be solely in the internet or Zoom business; I am in the face-to-face people business."

Small Businesses and Social Unrest

In June, small business owners in Los Angeles surveyed the damage done to their stores, shops and restaurants after ongoing days of vandalism and looting, sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

In light of possible social unrest from today’s election results, many shopkeepers are bracing for a return of such violence, boarding up windows and taking extra precautions to avoid costly repairs and a loss of inventory.

In June, the City of Los Angeles supported small businesses with free building inspection, free debris removal, and some financial assistance.

Now is the time for owners to review their business insurance policies which typically protects in events of vandalism and looting.

How much coverage to expect, however, depends on each individual business owner’s estimation on how much insurance would cover loss of inventory, equipment and income as well as property damages.

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We asked the question to Dan Cook, owner of Gimme Gimme Records.

Gimme Gimme Records is 5810 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park

Free PPE for Small Businesses The Los Angeles Small Business Development Center Network is offering small businesses across L.A. County 30 days’ worth of no-cost PPE to support safety for their customers and employees. Called PPE Unite, the program is designed to support small businesses that are most impacted by COVID and may not have reliable access to PPE supplies. Businesses register online to place their order and reserve a pick-up time to retrieve the supplies at a local warehouse. Each business located in LA County can request up to 30 days’ worth of PPE per employee at no cost. The source of the PPE is from California Office of Emergency Services and California Office of Business and Economic Development. There’s a limited supply of PPE available so interested businesses should respond quickly. ‘Pay What You Can’ Mondays at Local Barbershops This is one way to attract potential new customers, raise awareness of your business and support the community. “Pay What You Can” Mondays kicks off Nov. 9 at Fellow Barber shops nationwide. Recently Fellow Barber, a collective of modern barbershops, acquired four of Rudy’s barber shops located in Silver Lake, Highland Park, Studio City and West Hollywood. Now converted into Fellow Barber shops, these locations will participate in the “Pay What You Can” Mondays, when customers are encouraged to pay what they can afford for a cut, even if that is nothing. The impetus for the program comes from barber staff, which wanted to help folks who have been hardest hit in their neighborhoods, especially those in the service industry. All “Pay What You Can” cuts can be booked 24 hours in advance online, via phone or in shops directly and includes a wash and cut, only. Get Digital CA! The holiday season is upon us. How’s your e-commerce faring? The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) has partnered with the Eva Longoria Foundation and State-supported Small Business Development Centers to promote “Get Digital CA!,” an initiative to help small businesses improve their digital marketplace skills. The first Digital Bootcamp is slated for Nov. 9. This four-part series will guide small businesses on the many ways to drive traffic to their website and how to effectively grow on brand exposure to reach larger audiences. The workshops are free.

That’s it for this issue!

Many small businesses are calling it quits -- but it's hard to track actual numbers. Have you heard of a small business on the Eastside that has closed? Let us know. We want to better understand how the national economics are affecting our local community.

We will be back next week with more Biz Buzz.

-- Brenda Rees

Connect With Your Chamber of Commerce

