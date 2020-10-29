Constant cleaning. Less business. More anxiety. It's been like this for more than half a year now, as Eastside businesses struggle under pandemic restrictions and rules, holding their collective breaths until all this is over.

“I can’t believe it’s been this long,” said Paolo Seganti, owner of La Pergoletta Italian restaurant and deli in Los Feliz and Silver Lake - one of the many business on the Eastside that have survived the pandemic so far.

La Pergoletta happened to have a couple of things going for it early on. For one thing, they have a deli. So while their restaurant business suffered during the first lockdown, they enjoyed a spike in take-out business selling fresh pasta, sauces, even bread, Seganti told The Eastsider last March. As time passed and restaurants began developing outdoor seating, La Pergoletta already had outside tables at their Los Feliz location, and as well as room in the parking lot for more.

Less than a year before the pandemic hit, however, Pergoletta had opened a second location, in Silver Lake, without the same kind of convenient space for outdoor seating. So although the restaurant on Sunset Boulevard still has some sidewalk seating, the profits from the Los Feliz location are still keeping the Silver Lake location alive, Seganti said.

Meanwhile in Sunset Junction, the Secret Headquarters comic book store also walked into the pandemic with an advantage - a well-established web presence, said owner Dave Pifer. While the store traffic went down, the online business went up. That doesn't mean business is actually great, Pifer added - this is turning out to be worse than the economic crash of 2008 and 2009.

“But we’ve learned enough from that to weather this for sure,” he said.

Still, Pifer said, it’s not much fun watching so many businesses nearby disappear. Not much nightlife right now, either. So the store still closes early.

Over on Fletcher Drive, Luis Lopez Automotive has also managed to stabilize their situation - and even had a couple of profitable months.

“I've kept business expenses down by deferring on building maintenance or delaying investing on new equipment,” said the owner, Luis Lopez. “I see this being the norm well into 2022.”

But staying afloat is a lot of extra work, he said.

“We wear masks, social distance and wash our hands like our life depends on it. Apparently it does,” Lopez said. “Procedures have become more second nature now. We do it without even thinking about it."

Seganti also mentioned the extra work at with La Pergoletta. For one thing, this has been a crash course in online promotion, since that’s where so much of the business comes from now. Then there’s all the extra cleaning. People pass by too close? Clean the table. Someone sits down then decides to move somewhere else? Clean the old table. They didn’t even touch anything? Doesn’t matter. Clean it.

“It just tripled the work,” Seganti said.

Some businesses have made more drastic changes. Dave’s Accordion School, for example, had been at the same location in in Atwater Village for 49 years. But it was already losing its lease even before the coronavirus came along, said owner, Dave Caballero. He had an eye out for a new location.

“Then the pandemic hit, and that was a double-whammy,” Caballero said.

He and his wife now work out of their home in Canoga Park. She teaches some students over FaceTime, and he still repairs accordions. At age 75 - without even a storefront - he has no plans to retire.

“As long as I can move my hands,” Caballero said.

At least Dave's According school is still in business. Bloomberg News notes that small businesses across the country may be disappearing by the thousands. It’s hard to say for sure, however, because nobody is really keeping a comprehensive record. Plus. small-business owners often have no debt, so they don’t even show up in bankruptcy court.

One day they just lose their storefront space, shut off the lights and quietly walk away.