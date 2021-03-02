Thank You Eastside Small Businesses!



Since June 2020, I have been writing and reporting on how Eastside small businesses are faring during the pandemic. I've heard some amazing tales of resilience as well as heartbreaking stories of owners facing financial and emotional obstacles.

I thank each and every business for sharing their stories.

This marks the last issue of Biz Buzz in this current incarnation, but rest assured The Eastsider will continue to follow local small businesses as we move forward in 2021 and reach (I hope!) a POST pandemic time.

Stay safe everyone! Keep supporting your local small businesses!

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Contact me at brenda@TheEastsiderLA.com

Pampering, pandemic-style



Since last March, personal care businesses – nail salons, beauty parlors, barber shops, etc. – have been on a roller coaster that often kept owners struggling to keep up with the ramifications. Recently, the LA County Department of Public Health allowed personal care businesses to once again welcome customers back indoors at a limited capacity.

“We are just happy to still be here,” says Rebecca McDonald, owner of Hammer and Nails, a men’s grooming salon in Echo Park that features nail and waxing services along with haircuts and shaves. The shop opened in 2018 and McDonald and two partners took it over in April of 2019; they had less than a year operating the store pre-pandemic.

Many factors keep McDonald hopeful for the future, despite having to reduce business hours, initially lay off all 13 part-time employees and (temporarily) move operations to the outside parking lot.

“Our landlord allowed us to use the parking lot that we share with other businesses,” she says about the outside canopy that today still shades a client chair for customers who feel more comfortable receiving treatments in the open air. McDonald looks forward to once more having all customers inside “leaning back in big leather chairs, enjoying a drink, putting on headphones,” while receiving the pampering.

There’s Always Been Attention to Safety

One of the biggest reasons that keep folks from heading back to their salon is a fear of unsanitary conditions, says McDonald. “So many customers don’t realize that cosmetologists are trained in virus prevention,” she says citing hours of learning how to sanitize properly and handling germs on a regular basis.

McDonald refers to a CDC report of two symptomatic hair stylists with confirmed COVID-19 who continued to see clients but because of wearing masks – both clients and stylists – did not transmit the virus. No secondary cases were reported which led the CDC to announce that “consistent and correct use of cloth face coverings is recommended to reduce the spread.”

All tools of the trade – combs, scissors, clippers, etc. – are sanitized via an Autoclave sterilizer which is commonly found in dental offices, says McDonald. Chairs are spaced out about 10 feet apart and the nail room only accepts 1 to 2 customers at a time.

“I’m sure I’m spending more on extra cleaning supplies and PPE,” says McDonald. “I’m just so used to it by now. I know we are doing more laundry as well.”

Today, six part-time employees are back at the salon and there’s been a steady stream of regulars who typically set up appointments online. The lack of walk-ins has further impacted the business, says McDonald, but now with outdoor dining re-opening, maybe that client segment will pick up.

Overall, she’s glad customers (even in small numbers) keep coming, but calls PPP and grants, especially ones sponsored by Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, a lifeline. She can’t wait to bring back more employees (“and have them make money!”) as well as seeing people freely interact with each other in her stop and out in the surrounding streets.

How's Business?

We posed the question to Nikki and Luis Sanchez, owners of Flor de Luna Apothecary

Flor de Luna Apothecary is located at 107 N Boyle Ave., in Boyle Heights

New self-service studios launch in Silver Lake, West Adams; offers free sessions

Pirate, a UK studio network, has launched two new Los Angeles-based 24-hour self-service facilities in Silver Lake and West Adams. The professionally equipped studios spaces can be used by DJs, producers, musicians, podcasters, voiceover actors, dancers and vocalists to rehearse, record or livestream.

To celebrate the move, each studio is offering new customers a complimentary three-hour session until March 23, 2021. To book a free session, visit PIRATE.COM and the Los Angeles studio location and use the code NEWPIRATE.

Pirate is also offering unused studio hours to neighborhood charities typically during non-peak hours of Monday – Friday 9am – noon. Click here for more information and how to book: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1IEiYdYSvlvUujjGm4i0N_ZYWIQLH5VCVUwbeZM9_3pg.

The studios employ a 24-hour keyless, contactless, affordable way for creatives to use the space while abiding by strict safety pandemic protocols.

Pirates plants to expand to other U.S. major cities this year and next.

ARRAY announces new CMO

Jeff Tobler has been named chief marketing officer for the Echo Park-based ARRAY Creative Campus; among his duties will be to oversee brand, marketing and communications strategy for ARRAY Filmworks, ARRAY Alliance, ARRAY Crew and ARRAY Releasing.

Tobler is a longtime Warner Bros. TV communications executive; he will report to ARRAY president Tilane Jones and Ava DuVernay.

FedEx small business grants

You’ve shipped with them. Now they want to ship you some money.

The ninth annual 2021 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest is going on now until March 9, 2021 and small businesses have a chance to win $50,000. To apply, fill out the online form where you tell the story of your company among other prompts.

SBA's new mapping tool

If you are a small business owner looking to determine if your business is potentially eligible for a Targeted EIDL Advance, check out a new mapping tool created for the Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Disaster Assistance.

The tool will help you identify if your business is in a low-income community, which is a requirement to quality for a Targeted EIDL Advance.

The SBA reminds business owners that it is in the process of reaching out to potential applicants to determine eligibility, so there is no action needed on your part; you will be contacted if you qualify.

