Lemon Frog pandemic pivots

Normally, two big racks of colorful vintage clothing on the sidewalk lured customers to venture into the tiny Lemon Frog Vintage Bazaar.

But since the pandemic hit, this Echo Park retail store has moved those marketing racks indoors to keep the merchandise sanitized.

“I know the outside storefront is not as welcoming as it used to be,” says owner Micki Curtis who adds that her door is locked during regular appointment hours to watch the number of customers entering and exiting the store. “I know I could make more money if I was less safe, but I don’t want to do that to my customers or me,” she says. “And that’s the bottom line.”

Curtis opened her funky store on busy Alvarado Boulevard 13 years ago this October. Originally from St. Louis, she moved to Echo Park in '90s and worked at many other vintage stores before deciding to try her hand in the fashionable resale business.

Through the years, Curtis has built a solid reputation for many audiences; costumers and designers in television and film would visit regularly looking for wardrobe items along with jewelry, footwear, hats, gloves and more. Fashion designers from Italy, China, Japan, Australia, and England as well as from local LA brands would browse the racks examining fabrics, pattern designs and elements for inspiration – and purchase.

These days, Curtis is missing the industry people and designers who haven’t been around in months – but she is thankful for her steady regular customers who keep shopping.

“The people who do come to the store are good customers. I wish there were more of them – but not too many at one time!” she says referencing her policy of limiting shoppers in the store. “It’s a delicate balance.”

Curtis has cut down hours that the store is open (11am -3pm) but will make arrangements if customers want to come at different times. She’s added the number of $10 items for quick sales and turnaround as a way to entice customers and add new merchandise. Big sellers this summer has been sun dresses, especially ones from the '60s, '70s and '90s.

Curtis has sold items under the Shopthrilling online platform which, at the start of the pandemic, accounted for great sales, but lately has been wavering.

Among all the regular day-to-day concerns, Curtis now worries how the possible disruption in the mail service delivery could affect online sales.

“So much of online sales rely on the post office,” she says. “How is this going to play out for us in retail? It's really something to watch closely.”

Who’s tracking small businesses?

While big name companies are going bankrupt at a record pace because of COVID-19, the fate of the country’s small businesses remains a mystery, according to a news article recently published by Bloomberg News.

Citing that there is no real-time data on the health of small businesses, the article also stresses that since many owners have accrued no debt, they don’t have a record in bankruptcy courts. Their businesses just quietly fold away.

Overall, the article reports that data from the online reviewer YELP shows more than 80,000 businesses were permanently closed from March 1 to July 25. About 60,000 were local businesses and only 800 small businesses filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy from mid-February to July 31.

Read the entire article here.

Free program assists local entrepreneurs during COVID

Los Angeles Cleantec Incubator (LACI) is offering a free 10-week virtual program to help businesses pivot and thrive during this pandemic economy.

Applications are taken through August 21 for the Founders Business Accelerator program where business owners will learn how to increase resilience and develop effective strategies. Program participants will also have access to resources, connect and network with other small business owners and receive support and training from LACI.

Applicants from traditionally underserved communities are encouraged to participate: including Asian, Black, Latino and Indigenous small business owners, as well as veterans and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Go here to apply and do it before Friday, August 21, 2020.

Deadline extended for LA County small businesses affected by civil unrest

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently extended its application deadline for small businesses that were affected by the civil unrest incidents that began on May 26, 2020.

Business owners now have until September 16, 2020 to file for property damage and by March 17, 2021 for economic injuries.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organization may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBMA low interest loans can also help with improvements to protect, prevent or minimize possible future disasters.

Apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

