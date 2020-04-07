It's not just restaurants that have had to adjust to the pandemic and government ordered restrictions. A wide range of businesses have had to scramble to find ways to stay open and keep the money coming in while avoiding personal contact.

Some have set up virtual walkthroughs of their shops. Others have moved services online. And others had fortunately adopted change before the pandemic that have proved fortuitous.

"If I had to say one thing that if one thing made this possible, it’s that we’d just switched to a cloud-based phone system," said Tracy Stone, who has her own architecture company in Elysian Valley. "We dithered for months over whether a cloud or internet phone system was better than a landline."

Fortunately, they made the switch only last February - just in time to make chatting, conferencing and sharing documents easier once in-person meetings became problematic.

One other piece of luck so far - the sudden slowdown hasn't yet halted the construction or architecture businesses.

"So far, knock on wood, most of your clients want to keep moving," Stone said.

A different challenge awaits shops and other businesses that are not considered essential, and thus need to close or operate by remote. Along the Glendale Boulevard corridor in Atwater Village, businesses have to adopt online tools instead of face-to-face customer service.

Want to take accordion lessons while you're locked in with your loved ones? Dave’s Accordion School offers instruction through the video chat service FaceTime and Skype video calls.

"We’ve got a few of our old students that we’ve had the last couple of years," said owner Dave Caballero. Currently, his Veronica teaches beginning and intermediate accordion online.

Places her phone with Facetime enabled on the music stand while she teaches her students. It's a bit more time consuming than in-person lessons because she simply can't just point to a passage in the sheet music to play it over again. Instead, she has to hold up the sheet to the phone to show the student. "It's a totally different want to teach," she said.

That said, some young students who used to take only one class a week in person have now signed for two weekly FaceTime lessons since schools are closed, said Veronica.

Meanwhile, her husband can't teach that way. "I guess I'm old school."

Running low on crystals or other materials for the active psychic? The Crystal Matrix Center offers virtual walkthroughs of the store and curbside pick-up.

Over at treehaus, an apparel and home goods store, owners Saralynne Lowrey Precht and Michelle Pedersen are offering personal shopping appointments that use FaceTime to take customers on the tour of the Glendale Boulevard boutique to see what's available, "including lots of fab new spring pieces that have come in since the closures."

Beyond that, many businesses are using this time to focus on repairs.

The Racket Doctor is still restringing tennis rackets. And Dave’s Accordion School said they will be repairing the really old accordions in his shop - the ones that have accumulated during his 49 years at that location.

For those, at least, there is finally time.