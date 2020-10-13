Keeping Track of Small Businesses



Booze boosts store sales but future uncertain



With many bar hoppers and restaurant diners staying at home during the pandemic, many local wine shops and liquor stores have seen an increase in sales, an uptick in in-store traffic and new customers.

In response, owners have increased delivery, added new features (have you heard of a “wine window”?), and adapted to some changes in buying habits. However, many owners are holding off celebrating their good fortune, uncertain about what the future and important holiday season holds.

“The dynamics seems to shift every couple of weeks,” says Jason Goldman, who transformed his Echo Park wine bar, Tilda, into a wine and food shop that serves customers through a contact-less “wine window” inspired by 17th Century Italian practice “All you can really do is try … to take it one day at a time.”

New & Different

In Silver Lake, Joe Keeper, owner of Bar Keeper on Hoover Street, has had to add employees to abide with in-store safety protocols and handle a sharp increase in sales.

“Before COVID, one person could work here, but now it takes three,” he says about door monitoring and sanitizing. While Keeper is happy about sale increases, “our profit margin is not that much,” explaining that the markup for spirits is minimal.

He’s also noticed that customers are trying new things.

“Since COVID, we’ve had numerous requests for the odd liquors, modifiers and amoris,” say Keeper. These obscure liquors are often ingredients in cocktail books that regular folks are paging through, surmises Keeper. These experimental recipes would normally only interest bartenders, but since bars are closed, people are playing home bartender.

In Highland Park, Peter Jarjour, owner of Flask Fine Wine and Whiskey, says typical projections about customer spending choices are constantly changing. “I spent a lot of money on analytic software that helps predict trends,” he says. “They are so off. Totally useless.”

Familiar Spirits

Customers, Jarjour has discovered, are being less adventurous to try new things. “People are very specific what they want. They want something reliable, nothing risky,” he says adding that it’s not because of cost, but more the comfort factor."

Randy Clement, co-owner of Silver Lake Wines and Highland Park Wines, says when the pandemic hit, new websites were quickly built and launched and drivers hired to make more deliveries. The delivery area went from three to four Zip Codes to now more than 20.

“Our biggest challenge is to make sure that we add in the human component when interacting with our customers so it’s not just a transactional,” says Clement.

Bottle Shop Sales

In Echo Park, when the COVID outbreak forced the closure of Bar Avalon restaurant, owner Nathaniel Munoz was surprised that his small next door retail wine store, Eve’s Bottle Shop, became popular. To keep the wine buying personal, in-store sommeliers advise customers, who socially distance outside the shop.

“All our efforts are on the bottle shop, which has experienced about three times the sales it normally does,” says Munoz. But, he notes, even that increase is “not enough to keep both shop and Bar Avalon going.”

Like others, he says the upcoming holiday season is a big “Who Knows?” To keep from being stuck with excessive inventory, Munoz is opting for pre-orders for the holiday season.

“We all have to be creative during this time about everything,” he says.

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We asked the question to Katie O'Connell, co-owner of Society of the Spectacle.

Society of the Spectacle is at 4563 York Blvd. in Highland Park

No touching, no problem

Small businesses across L.A. can have an easier time implementing touchless payment procedures and contactless transactions through a new Open for Business Initiative, a partnership between the City of LA and PayPal and Ritual, an online ordering service.

Through this effort, Ritual will provide their commission-free digital ordering platform Ritual ONE to City of Los Angeles businesses at no cost through the end of the year. This includes waiving set-up, monthly subscription, and credit card processing fees. Businesses are able to opt out at any time without penalty. Additionally, PayPal will provide $1 million in discounts for customers of participating City of Los Angeles businesses on Ritual ONE, at no expense to the participating businesses.

Ritual will extend the $0 monthly service fee for 250 Los Angeles City businesses to the end of 2021. Priority will be provided to brick and mortar restaurants and stores that lack online presence and with the greatest need for technical support.

Open For Business is now signing up local businesses. To learn more about the program and enroll click here.

Yelp to add racist behavior alerts on pages

Last week, Yelp announced that it will slap alerts on the pages of business accused of racist behavior which includes language, symbols of sentiments that seek to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement.

This summer after BLM came once again to the forefront, Yelp noticed that in addition to increased searches for Black-owned business, there were a growing number of reviews that alleged racist behavior. The platform recorded a 133% increase in incidents spurred by media reports or social media posts compared to last year.

So far, more than 450 alerts have been flagged on Yelp business pages.

Curbside destination shopping

While online orders and Amazon deliveries are now commonplace for consumers, a recent New York Times article posits that customers still prefer shopping in person, and “curbside pickup helps American satisfy their desire to hop in a car and drive to the store.”

According to Coresight Research, as of August, about three-fourths of the top 50 store-based U.S. retailers provide curbside pickup. A big draw in the practice is that it helps businesses retain jobs, (although workers will have different responsibilities) and allows brick-and-mortar storefronts to remain a hub of physical activity.

When Amazon struggled at the beginning of the pandemic to fulfill orders, curbside pick-up became a popular viable option for individual retailers that could produce the goods to consumers without delays, price gouging or inaccurate shipments.

Next big trend: luxury watches

Watch collectors and newcomers with expendable income are fueling an increase in the luxury watch market where timepieces can fetch as much as $700,000, according to a recent report on Marketplace.

Online buyers and sellers are reporting demands growing by leaps and bounds, reassuring an industry that thought the pandemic was going to crash their business models. Online buyer and seller, WatchBox explains how just in the first half of the year, it sold 48 percent more watches costing between $50,000 and $100,000 this year than in 2019. Even brick and mortar watch stores are also reporting vigorous sales.

That’s it for this issue!

The holidays will be here before we know it. How is your business approaching the gift giving season? We will be back next week with more Biz Buzz.

-- Brenda Rees

