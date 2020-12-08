Hopeful Holidays?

The Breath of Life



Steve Yaeger sells an intangible product that is saving lives during the pandemic.

Yaeger is the COO of CalOx, a family-run Glassell Park business that supplies medical-grade gases to hospital, clinics and businesses; the 84-year-old company also operates home respiratory services with deliveries of medical equipment to homebound patients and respiratory care experts.

Since the pandemic hit, the company has seen a dramatic shift in need, especially considering hospitals aren’t scheduling a lot of elective surgeries these days. Today the focus of CalOx’s work is assisting COVID-19 patients recuperating in their own homes. To date, CalOx has supplied more than 1,000 patients with oxygen concentrators across the Los Angeles area while also offering support with staff respiratory therapists.

Yaeger and his teams are gearing up to respond to the current new surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. CalOx works with the Veterans Administration and LA County Health Services to coordinate efforts with hospitals as they release patients with their personalized oxygen programs – some patients need to use continually, others at specific times.

“We had our first patient March 30," said Yaeger. "At the beginning, we were getting 2 to 5 patients a day which continued to about mid-April. But those numbers went up; we took care of 77 patients in one week around the end of June. Right now we are caring for 275 patients but I am planning on that number to increase.”

Origins, safety protocols, supply chain issues

CalOx was originally known as California Oxygen Service Company and was started in 1936 by Frank Yaeger -- Steve's grandfather -- who set up the business in Echo Park but moved it later Glendale before relocating again in 1976 to Glassell Park, where it occupies an 18,000 square-foot location facility.

Today, keeping customers and staff safe required adjustments. Delivery teams have developed a contactless method of picking up empty oxygen tanks and dropping off full ones. Respiratory therapists use telehealth to communicate and check-in with home care patients.

“In mid-April, we sent about 40 percent of our staff to work from home,” says Yaeger about those employees who perform administrative and customer service. “We’ve not had to lay off anyone,” he says of the 36 full time employees.

The bigger concern for Yaeger is the supply chain. “You hear about the ventilator shortage, but not about the oxygen concentrator shortages,” he says about the challenge to keep up with the demand.

Concentrators are manufactured in the United States but many key components are created overseas. “The global supply chain has shut down so many of those avenues,” he says. “It’s an ongoing problem.”

Still, the company has acquired many of the life-saving devices which will, says Yaeger, be instrumental after the pandemic has finally been controlled.

“We are going to take what we have learned from this experience and use it for how we care for the aging population of Baby Boomers, many who will need respiratory assistance in their own homes,” he says.

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We posed the question to Monica Katzenell, co-owner of The Fable, a pub in Eagle Rock.

The Fable is located at 1630 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock.

-- By Brenda Rees

New fund for ailing restaurants Restaurants in unincorporated East Los Angeles and other parts of Los Angeles COunty that lost business due to coronavirus regulations and have not received CARES Act funds can apply to receive up to $30,000 in aid from a new county program. Preference will be given to eateries that provided outdoor dining. Applications will be taken Thursday through Sunday, or until 2,500 applications are received. Go here for information or call 626-943-3833. Note: program does not apply to restaurants in the City of Los Angeles. Crowdfunding Stories Stories Books & Cafe in Echo Park has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to help them stay financially afloat. The recent restrictions on food service is affecting their bottom line. “We just want to get through the holidays in one piece," co-owner Alex Maslansky said in last week's Biz Buzz. Free tools to track, trace and evaluate Want to keep employees and customers safe from COVID-19? Here are 10 tools and services that can help small businesses easily perform symptom tracking, contact tracing and evaluate employee health during the pandemic. More holiday cards in your mailbox? The greeting card industry may be getting a bump from the pandemic. Sales of holiday-based cards have increased every year since 2017 according to a USPS Household Diary Study. On the average, about 1.3 billion units of boxed Christmas cards are purchased. This year, the industry will be watching to see if consumers will make good on their desire to send holiday cards to loved ones. According to a study by the online marketplace Enksy, Millennials seem to prefer giving physical cards as a means of bolstering social connection. In the mix of paper vs. electronic cards, 73% of respondents expressed preference for sending paper cards. Only 27% would solely send an electronic card. On the total,18% would combine both an electronic and a paper holiday card.

