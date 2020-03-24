Highland Park - It’s bad times for music clubs. The L.A. Times talked to workers at the Lodge Room on Figueroa Street and Avenue 56. Amid a shutdown of the entire live-music industry, they are potentially looking at months without work.

"This feels pretty catastrophic," Khalilah Pianta, a bartender at the Lodge Room, told the Times. "I’ve got like two months, max, of savings for basic survival stuff."

This hits Southern California hard. We get a disproportionate number of music festivals here. Plus, small independent clubs are particularly vulnerable in the long run, Patrick Adler, a researcher at the University of Toronto and a PhD candidate at UCLA who studies music festivals and the live-music economy told the Times.

Other local venues are sharing the Lodge Room’s struggle: Shows at The Echo and Echoplex in Echo Park have been canceled - as have acts at The Satellite in Silver Lake and the Hi-Hat in Highland Park.

The Lodge Room and adjoining restaurant, Checkers Hall, opened in 2018 on the second floor of the Highland Park Masonic Temple, an Italian Renaissance Revival building that is a city historic landmark and is also included on the National Register of Historic Places.

The new music venue, which can accomodate 500, and restaurant opened amid growing cluster of new eateries, shops and bars on this gentrifying stretch of Figueroa.