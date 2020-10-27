Keeping Track of Small Businesses



Many small businesses are calling it quits -- but it's hard to track actual numbers. Have you heard of a small business on the Eastside that has closed? Let us know. We want to better understand how the national economics are affecting our local community.

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Contact me at brenda@TheEastsiderLA.com

Eastside businesses prep for new Halloween traditions



Event-driven organizations that count on Halloween to help deliver spooky fun are presenting pandemic-safe options to keep the spirit of the season alive – and to keep income flowing and customers satisfied.

In 57 years, the longest stretch the Bob Baker Marionettes did not stage a show was a week. That all changed with the pandemic, says Molly Cox, communications director for the theater, which moved from Echo Park to Highland Park and re-opened in 2019.

“In about June/July we realized there was no end in sight, and we knew we couldn’t have 100 people in the audience like we had in the past,” says Cox who estimates that the theater has lost about half a million in income because of CoVID.

Halloween, and the coming Christmas holiday, typically draws big audiences for familiar shows. So, the staff decided to create an immersive experience, “Peek A Boo Stroll” inside the theater building – complete with safety protocols. There are timed entries for six guests at a time and temperatures are taken prior to entry. The “show” contains no live performers – all chairs have been removed – but rather is vignette displays of puppets and backgrounds complete with animatronics and lighting.

Since opening three weeks ago, the experience has been so well-received that the theater has extended the show until Nov. 8. Cox says the framework of this show will most certainly be a part of the holiday season offerings.

Additionally, the theater has branched out digitally – audiences around the world can stream full filmed versions of classic Bob Baker productions in their own home via a partnership with PlayhouseLive, an initiative from the Pasadena Playhouse.

On Halloween Day, the theater will stage a public Zoom performance of their classic Spooktactular (for a small fee) followed by a free Zoom Costume Party. “All this innovation was done with our backs against the wall,” sums up Cox. “We are using this as a time to incubate new ideas.”

Virtual Parties

At one time, Mary Arden Gorman was overseeing 65 classes a week held in ten locations around Los Angeles that were part of the offerings of Love Bug and Me Music Classes, a business she started 8 years ago. In addition to holding classes in rental spaces, Gorman has two studios – Pasadena and Los Feliz – where adults and young children could enjoy and explore musical interactive play.

COVID sent Gorman’s classes online but at a cost.

“We are seeing 50 percent less income and we offer 35 classes now a week,” she says, adding her gratitude for families who continue to sign up and participate weekly. A bonus: families that have moved out of the area – including overseas – are able to now join.

This year’s Halloween party will include special guests, dancing, singalongs and costumes. “We couldn’t NOT do trick or treating – that’s such a part of our annual parties,” explains Gorman, adding that parents have been recruited to “be in on the surprise.”

In the works: how to structure a staff holiday party? “We are looking at online options,” says Gorman. “I’d like to know what other businesses are doing.”

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We asked the question to Ethan Whitaker, owner of Whitaker Dog Day Camp

Whitaker Dog Day Camp is located 2756 Clearwater St. in Elysian Valley

Last chance for grants

The sixth and final round of the LA Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund opens this week, and small businesses and nonprofits can apply until Oct. 30 to receive grants ranging from $5,000 - $25,000.

Since the fund launched in July, more than $3.2 million in grants have been awarded to approximately 300 small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepeneurs.

The fund was created to fill the gap that many Angelenos face accessing Federal programs because of financial, technical and/or cultural barriers. Grant recipients are chosen through a randomized application system, and all who are eligible are encouraged to apply.

However, applicants who meet the following criteria are weighted more heavily in the system: veteran-owned small businesses, and city and county districts that have a higher unemployment rate, lower education rate, lower median household income, and lower jobs-to-population rate.

Closing shop: Black-owned small businesses teetering

Almost half of Black-owned small businesses have either shut down already or will soon, is the take-away from a new poll that illustrates the disparity in how federal coronavirus relief was distributed. The poll from Color of Change and Main Street Alliance indicates that Black-owned small businesses are on the brink of extinction with 46 % either already closed or planning to close in the next six months.

Vroom Vroom!

The sale of two-wheeled vehicles has surged since the pandemic and that means more motorcycles and scooters zooming in cities around the world – which brings new urban area concerns. According to a report in Bloomberg, the growing number of two-wheeled traffic can be traced to the courier economy among other factors. While two-wheelers emit less carbon than cars, they do contribute to traffic-related pollutants, operate at ear-shattering decibels and have an outsized role in traffic fatalities. Electric motorcycles and e-scooters are seeing more attention, however, it’s just a small fraction of the global market.

Gobbling guesses

Will turkeys still be a part of a pandemic Thanksgiving?

This year’s Thanksgiving is going to be different when it comes to the traditional bird on the table – and farmers and retailers just don’t know how to gauge shoppers’ needs and wants.

According to a recent article in The New York Times, the fuzzy future for the poultry stable is creating a lot of uncertainty across the turkey industry. Holiday gatherings could be greatly reduced which could mean a high demand for small turkeys as well as turkey parts like whole breasts.

There is a fear that some cooks may opt to forgo turkeys and just cook a very big chicken.

“Consumer research from both Butterball and Hormel Foods, which together sell most of the more than 40 million whole turkeys that are eaten for Thanksgiving, suggests that big gatherings will be broken into several smaller ones, most of which will still center on turkey,” states the article. “A third of the respondents to the Butterball survey said they were considering serving dinner outdoors, and the number of people who plan to host only their immediate family has jumped to 30 percent, from 18 percent last year.”

That’s it for this issue!

The holidays will be here before we know it. How is your business approaching the gift giving season? We will be back next week with more Biz Buzz.

-- Brenda Rees

