Imagining a No-Throwaway Culture



Throwaway pandemic plastic is everywhere these days. Takeout containers, hand sanitizer bottles, delivery packages and more fill up our recycling bins. Masks and gloves are strewn on sidewalks. It’s no wonder that single-use plastic waste has seen a dramatic increase here and around the world.

According to a recent report in The Los Angeles Times, “during Singapore’s eight-week lockdown that eased on June 1, the island city-state’s 5.7 million residents discarded an additional 1,470 tons of plastic waste from takeout packaging and food delivery alone.” That’s just one major city where waste collection and recycling systems were so overwhelmed, plastic trash was often “dumped near waterways or incinerated, fouling the air, water and soil.”

In Los Angeles, the battle to reduce single-use plastic continues and stores like Highland Park’s Sustain LA are providing alternatives to throwaway packaging. The brick and mortar store opened in June of 2019, but prior to that, owner Leslie Campbell and staff made the rounds at popular farmers markets (Highland Park, Altadena, Hollywood and Atwater), introducing folks to bulk soaps, detergents, shampoos and more.

“People were excited to have a plastic-free alternative to things they use every day, including items like dish brushes, sponges and reusable utensils,” says Campbell adding that having the “ability to refill their own containers was a huge hit.”

Building up a loyal customer base allowed the store to successfully open last year; shoppers brought their own clean glass containers and filled up on bath items (bubble bath, conditioners, body wash, etc.) and kitchen essentials (baking soda, dish soap, avocado oil, etc.) while also purchasing other zero-waste products like food storage containers, loofah scrubbers, straws, cloth wipes and more.

At 60 cents an ounce, a small, 8-ounce bottle of hand soap would cost less than $5 to refill.

But the pandemic has changed how Sustain LA does business these days.

“Since we were considered an essential business, we transitioned from in-store shopping to pick-up and delivery at the beginning,” explains Campbell. The system started with orders being placed by phone (“that was very challenging”) but soon all items transitioned to an online store which made the ordering process easier and efficient.

At the beginning of June, the store introduced appointment-based shopping, which now allows customers to once again shop and refill using their own containers.

“We follow a health department approved system,” Campbell says detailing how customers make appointments, arrive outside the store with clean and dry containers. “We take those containers and sanitize the outside and we refill while the customer waits outside. We do contact free payment as well.”

Overall, Campbell says that sales during the first three months of the pandemic were down about 50 percent. But, “now we are seeing an uptick in June and July so maybe now we are about 60 percent from where we were last year. That’s encouraging.”

Some of the store’s more popular items? Hand sanitizer, hand soap, laundry detergent and dish soap. That's no surprise to Campbell. “These are the things we use a lot more these days," she says.

California Rebuilding Fund to assist small businesses



The California Rebuilding Fund is a new program to support California’s smallest businesses as they adapt, reopen, and recover from the effects of COVID-19. The program is a partnership with public, private and nonprofit leaders from across the state – and will offer affordable loans, resource guides and access to free legal assistance.

The program is being anchored from California’s Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank). Go here for more details.

Fix ‘er up



For the last few months, the home improvement industry has been a rosy one. Per Unacast, the daily foot traffic at Home Depot since April is up at least 35 percent over last year, while Lowe’s reported 11.2 percent comparable sales growth in the spring quarter.

Loans still available to small businesses

Small businesses, private non-profits and agricultural businesses impacted by COVID can still apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) which can be used to cover a wide array of working capital and normal operating expenses, such as continuation of health care benefits, rent, utilities and fixed debt payments.

Go here for more information.

More time to eat outside



Los Angeles City has extended Al Fresco permits to December 31, 2020 as a way to support outdoor dining opportunities for restaurants hit hard by the pandemic. Coordinating efforts with the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the City provides planters, barricades, and umbrellas for outdoor dining businesses to use in newly permitted spaces.

Go here for more program details and an application.

Getting back to work?

The Governor’s Office released updated unemployment numbers and the unemployment rate for July decreased slightly to 13.3 percent and 140,400 jobs were added to the economy. This is still 1 percentage point above the 12.3 percent peak from the Great Recession.

