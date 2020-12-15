Hopeful Holidays?

How is your business reaching out to customers during this pandemic holiday season? What lessons have you learned? What makes you hopeful for 2021? Let me know!

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Contact me at brenda@TheEastsiderLA.com

Seasonal help in 2020: Delivery and IT skills are in

Erewhon Markets typically hires extra hands around the holidays at their six Southern California stores; that was the plan for its recently opened Silver Lake location. But the duties for these seasonal workers have changed drastically in just a matter of days.

“Because of the new County and City restrictions, the demand has shifted from in-store help to order fulfillment,” says Jason Widener, marketing VP at Erewhon. With more people hunkering down at home, there’s been an increase in online orders for pickup and delivery, he says. “Floor employees are pulling orders and need help keeping up.”

Elsewhere, Echo Park’s Lassen Natural Food stores also brought on a few temporary positions around the Thanksgiving holidays until the end of the year.

“They will mainly help with the register so our lines don’t get too long,” explains Sheila Soriano, assistant manager. “We typically don’t hire many seasonal help because we prefer to hire full time staff.”

Seasonal help is often a staple for many small and not-so-small businesses, and even the pandemic hasn’t significantly changed the overall demand for short term and temporary workers. But there is a noticeable shift in the type of employees needed as well as jobs, says James Marsh, Special Projects Coordinator at the NorthEast L.A. Worksource Center in Glassell Park.

Short-term Trends

Big box retailers are still in hiring modes but delivery services are employing at a record pace since there is more “hunkering down at home for the holidays,” says Marsh, who works with job seekers and businesses looking to hire. Technical and customer service skills are also in demand, especially since e-commerce is keeping businesses virtually connected to their customers.

Hiring is down for hospitality – aka hotel and restaurants – but retailers and even small businesses are still asking for help, says Marsh, adding that “there is often reduced hours and employees have to abide by wearing PPE and other workplace restrictions.”

Where there once was a need for extra help on the sales floor, now the back-of-the-house is where employers want to put bodies.

“They still need people, but in different configurations,” says Marsh citing warehouse and inventory workers. “It’s not just physical need, but they need IT people, security, skilled managerial positions too. Some of these positions can be done from home as well.”

Those virtual positions reflects the overall virtual world we now live in, explains Marsh. “This can be hard if you are a people person,” he says. “We are all getting used to how this new economy works.”

Biz Buzz Asks: How's Business?



We posed the question to Aaron Ballard, owner of Ballard’s Artwork Framing and Gallery.

Ballard’s Artwork Framing and Gallery is located at 1568 S. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park and 270 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena.

Coupon use on the rise

Remember cutting coupons out of the Sunday newspaper? Well, coupons are still a popular way to save especially during the pandemic. Shoppers are focused on bargains – except now the search has gone digital.

“Post-pandemic, we’ve seen digital coupons jump off the chart,” said John Helmle, the executive vice president of fintech at Inmar Intelligence, in a recent interview. “In May, we did a survey and we saw almost in 93% increase in loyalty sign up and almost a 50% increase in digital redemptions as a result of consumers desires to get a deal in this new world.”

A recent study by Inmar also revealed that more than 90 percent of shoppers said they are looking for a deal.

Women business owners and insurance

Women business owners can learn about insurance issues as well as the services and resources available to them at an upcoming free virtual town hall.

Taking place on Dec. 16 at 1:30pm, the town hall will be facilitated by Vikita Poindexter, National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and California Insurance Commissioner Richard Lara. Click here to register and learn more.

The law’s on your side

An upcoming free webinar will feature lawyers discussing pertinent legal issues that continue to impact small businesses as they adapt to LA’s pandemic restrictions.

Sponsored by Bet Tzedek, “Top Legal Issues for Small Businesses in the Age of COVID-19” takes place Dec. 16 at 10 am. Topics covered will be learning the legal frameworks to protect your business such as entity structure, contracts, commercial leases, licensing and permits.

Attendees can also be screened for pro bono legal representation and will be given information on applying to Bet Tzedek for free legal services.

Scholarships for 2021 entrepreneur program for multicultural women

Four fully funded tuition scholarships are available in the 2021 Entrepreneur Program for Multicultural Women with classes taking place virtually March through June 2021.

Sponsored by Southern California Edison, the program is for multicultural women business owner who have limited opportunities to access business education. Applicants should own a business that is poised for growth and has been in operation for at least two years. Program partners include is the USC Marshall School of Business and the USC Latino Alumni Association.

Priority application deadline is Dec. 18, 2020 at 5pm; application deadline is January 15, 2021 at 5 p.m. Click here for more info and to register.

